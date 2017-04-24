autoevolution

Artist Uses Dirty Cars As Canvases, He Draws Animals on Them

 
24 Apr 2017, 15:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Art comes in many forms, and drawings can be done on just about any surface. Another artist has shared his work with the world, and it is a volatile creation done on dirty vehicles.
His name is Nikita Golubev, and he is a Russian artist who is good at illustrations. The set of photos that he published portrays animals and humans formed on dirty vehicles.

While he does not mention if any stencils or brushes were used, you can see that talent is involved.

You have to have an artist’s eye and perspective view to be able to grasp a mental image of a representation made entirely of dirt on a car that is parked on the side of the road. The coolest part about this art form is that it is eco-friendly, and that it is volatile.

The artist also has to work against the clock, as he will never know if the driver of the vehicle will come back to catch him while he is working. While this is not graffiti or vandalism, people are not receptive with other humans touching their cars.

Thankfully, Nikita managed to show his talent to the world on several canvases on four wheels, all thanks to the Internet and digital photography.

He is not the first one who has made headlines for drawing on dirty cars, as Ufunk notes, but we do not think that this is an issue.

Mr. Golubev describes this part of his work as “DirtyCarArt,” but he says he is also skilled in illustrations, street art, and other forms of visual arts.

His signature writes “ProBoyNick,” and it comes in the left-hand corner of each of his canvases. While it is slightly depressing that any drawing he makes will disappear after the first time it rains on a mobile picture frame, or if it is taken to a car wash, this is also what makes this interesting.
dirty cars animals artist art Russia rendering
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78