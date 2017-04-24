Artist Uses Dirty Cars As Canvases, He Draws Animals on Them

Art
comes in many forms, and drawings can be done on just about any surface. Another artist has shared his work with the world, and it is a volatile creation done on dirty vehicles.
His name is Nikita Golubev, and he is a Russian
artist who is good at illustrations. The set of photos that he published portrays animals
and humans formed on dirty vehicles.
While he does not mention if any stencils or brushes were used, you can see that talent is involved.
You have to have an artist
’s eye and perspective view to be able to grasp a mental image of a representation made entirely of dirt on a car that is parked on the side of the road. The coolest part about this art form is that it is eco-friendly, and that it is volatile.
The artist also has to work against the clock, as he will never know if the driver of the vehicle will come back to catch him while he is working. While this is not graffiti or vandalism, people are not receptive with other humans touching their cars.
Thankfully, Nikita managed to show his talent to the world on several canvases on four wheels, all thanks to the Internet and digital photography.
He is not the first one who has made headlines for drawing on dirty cars, as Ufunk
notes, but we do not think that this is an issue.
Mr. Golubev describes this part of his work as “DirtyCarArt,” but he says he is also skilled in illustrations, street art, and other forms of visual arts.
His signature writes “ProBoyNick,” and it comes in the left-hand corner of each of his canvases. While it is slightly depressing that any drawing he makes will disappear after the first time it rains on a mobile picture frame, or if it is taken to a car wash, this is also what makes this interesting.