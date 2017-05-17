BMW Car Club of America To Host Unique Coffee Art Exhibit, You Might Like It

BMW
is a brand that has sparked passion in the hearts and souls of many across its 100-year history, and it looks like things are just getting started.
A local branch of the German carmaker has worked together with an artist
whose name you may not have heard before this story, and they made an exhibit that will be shown in a world premiere by the BMW Car Club of America Foundation during the “Heroes of Bavaria: 75 Years of BMW Motorsport.
”
Interested observers will get the chance to see it at the BMW Group factory in Spartanburg
, South Carolina, USA. Some of the cars that inspired it will be present, so those who visit will get the chance to see the real vehicle and its artistic impression of a moment that made it leave a mark in history.
The exhibit is called "Blue Coffee," and it is a Romanian project of art that involves coffee
, 101 paintings of BMWs, and stories that include the characters illustrated in each frame.
It all started with a man named Adrian Mitu, who figured out he could paint using the popular caffeinated beverage, and discovered that he was gifted at this sort of thing.
He also uses watercolors, but coffee is an essential part of every work he has made for this exhibit. He explained that the warm shades created from coffee contrast the “cold” watercolors in a mix that gathers the attention of the viewer. The name of the vernissage was inspired by the color blue, which is also linked to the Bavarian brand.
It took him 30 days to paint all of these images seen in the photo gallery of this, and all of them have been shipped to the USA to be exhibited. Each painting marks a unique story in the history of the brand from Munich, and some of those tales might not be familiar to most of you.
The artist had full artistic freedom over what he decided to express and paint for this exhibit, and he is grateful to those who sent a list of stories to inspire him when drawing BMWs using coffee.
People are also important in the history of BMW, and the artist made sure to remember interesting associations. They include Jochen Neerpasch (the man behind BMW M), Paul Rosche (legendary engineer and director of BMW M racing program), Alexander von Falkenhausen (the creator of many BMW engines), Alex Zanardi
, Elvis
, and Hans Stuck have a place reserved in the gallery.