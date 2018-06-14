Woman Gets Eyeliner Pencil Stuck in Her Eye During Taxi Ride

It’s not uncommon for women to apply makeup while in the car, with some even defying the odds to do so while driving. Things didn’t turn out so well for a woman in Bangkok, and the poor thing wasn’t even behind the wheel.

The Thai woman wanted to make the most of the Bangkok packed traffic and freshen up a bit while sharing a cab ride with a friend. It didn’t turn out well for her, because she didn’t imagine the car she was in could become involved in an accident.Apparently, the taxi crashed into the back of a slow moving truck, Coconut Bangkok reports. The impact was forceful enough to make the woman, whose identity hasn’t been made public, jam the eyeliner pencil into her left eye, where it got stuck.A volunteer rescuer on the scene tells the publication that, when they got there, half the pencil was jammed inside the woman’s eye socket. Not surprisingly, she was in a lot of pain, though he expected to see much more blood from such an unusual wound.“Her eye was not bleeding but there was some blood, not a lot, running down her nose — since the two organs are so closely connected,” Thanabodee Sabbodi, the volunteer rescuer, says. “She was still conscious when we arrived and could hold a conversation.”Because the rescuers did not have the expertise to handle such a wound, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors there operated on the injured eye and were able to extract the pencil without further significant damage.And here’s where the story comes to a happy conclusion: despite the serious wound, the woman’s vision hasn’t been permanently impaired. The pencil went through the sclera, the white portion of the eye, so it didn’t do too much damage. The morning after the injury, she was able to open the eye and could see dimly out of it.