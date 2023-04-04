2024 Mercedes CLS Looks Stunning in Unofficial Renderings, Too Bad It Won't Happen

Introduced in the first half of the 2000s, the original Mercedes CLS is pretty much the car responsible for the four-door coupe craze. The first generation was made until 2010, and the following year, the three-pointed star brand gave it a worthy successor that lived until 2018 and was offered in a wagon body style too, next to the sedan, which was dubbed the Shooting Brake.
As for the latest iteration of the car, it hit the assembly line at Sindelfingen, in Germany, in March of 2018. It still shares its underpinnings with the more mainstream E-Class and comes as a four-door solely. On top of that, there are no full-blown AMG versions anymore, because Mercedes decided to introduce a rebodied derivative called the GT 4-Door Coupe to quench the thirst of those who are into business-y performance models with a sloping roofline.
Looking as elegant as ever, and wrapped in a modern package sporting the latest comfort, tech, and safety gear, the Mercedes CLS seems to still have a future. However, it doesn’t, because the German company will reportedly pull the plug on it next year. This strange move is part of a greater plan that will see the demise of many vehicles, including wagons and crossover coupes. It has been said that out of 33 body styles, only 14 will survive the bloodbath. The CLS isn’t among them, and neither is the GT 4-Door Coupe. The GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe are believed to be axed too, and the estate variant of the C-Class is understood to be killed after 2028.
Now, Mercedes’ reshuffling plans may not include a CLS anymore, which is kind of sad, considering that they will likely launch even more crossovers with zero emissions. But the elegant model does have a future in the digital realm, and it was just sketched to life by sugardesign_1. The renderings were shared on social media earlier this week, and they portray it with an evolutionary styling, with soft lines running across its body. It has a muscular hood, slim LED headlights flanking the normal grille on the Benz and the Panamericana with vertical slats on the AMG, flush-mounted door handles, thin LED taillights out back, and the same sloping roofline that has made it famous.
The rendering artist rearranged the pixels in multiple ways, hence the different proposals, and between us, any design depicted here would work on the fourth-generation CLS. Too bad Mercedes is about to pull the plug on it, but who knows, maybe it will eventually return in their lineup as a battery-electric model, part of the EQ family. Or that’s what we hope anyway. After all, it was and still is a very important model for the company.
Looking as elegant as ever, and wrapped in a modern package sporting the latest comfort, tech, and safety gear, the Mercedes CLS seems to still have a future. However, it doesn’t, because the German company will reportedly pull the plug on it next year. This strange move is part of a greater plan that will see the demise of many vehicles, including wagons and crossover coupes. It has been said that out of 33 body styles, only 14 will survive the bloodbath. The CLS isn’t among them, and neither is the GT 4-Door Coupe. The GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe are believed to be axed too, and the estate variant of the C-Class is understood to be killed after 2028.
Now, Mercedes’ reshuffling plans may not include a CLS anymore, which is kind of sad, considering that they will likely launch even more crossovers with zero emissions. But the elegant model does have a future in the digital realm, and it was just sketched to life by sugardesign_1. The renderings were shared on social media earlier this week, and they portray it with an evolutionary styling, with soft lines running across its body. It has a muscular hood, slim LED headlights flanking the normal grille on the Benz and the Panamericana with vertical slats on the AMG, flush-mounted door handles, thin LED taillights out back, and the same sloping roofline that has made it famous.
The rendering artist rearranged the pixels in multiple ways, hence the different proposals, and between us, any design depicted here would work on the fourth-generation CLS. Too bad Mercedes is about to pull the plug on it, but who knows, maybe it will eventually return in their lineup as a battery-electric model, part of the EQ family. Or that’s what we hope anyway. After all, it was and still is a very important model for the company.