2023 Genesis G90 Luxury Sedan Recalled Over Exploding Seat Belt Pretensioners

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2023 model year, the G90 has been called back over a safety-related issue that affects 575 vehicles produced to U.S. market specifications. The vehicles in question were manufactured between April 2022 and February 2023.
Back in October 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was investigating the Hyundai Motor Group due to allegations of abnormal seat belt pretensioner deployments in a variety of vehicles. The automaker managed to get ahold of the airbag control unit from a suspect vehicle. Subsequent analysis confirmed abnormal deployment, as in excessive pressurization leading to the pretensioners exploding.
The Genesis luxury-oriented marque previously called back the G80 sedan, GV80 crossover, GV70, and GV60 to address the aforementioned concern. These vehicles and the G90 all feature pyrotechnic seat belt pretensioners manufactured by Samsong in South Korea. The G90 is listed with no fewer than four part numbers in the report below. As for the remedy, that comes in the guise of a cap that secures the micro gas generator and pretensioner pipe during deployment.
A vent valve was added to the pretensioner pipe in March 2023 according to the Hyundai Motor Group. The South Korean company isn’t aware of any injuries or fatalities involving the subject vehicles. Affected owners will be notified by first-class mail no later than May 26th with instructions to bring their G90s in for the remedy.
Penned by Luc Donckerwolke of Lamborghini Murcielago and Skoda Octavia Mk1 fame, the G90 competes with costlier luxury sedans from the likes of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. Not quite on the same level as the A8, 7 Series, and S-Class, the South Korean alternative starts at $88,400 excluding freight charge.
The Genesis configurator lists two powertrain choices for the 2023 model year, beginning with a twin-turbo sixer. The 3.5-liter V6 is available with mild-hybrid assistance marketed under the e-Supercharger handle.
375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) are the peak output numbers for the regular engine, whereas the 48-volt mild hybrid levels up to 409 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (594 Nm). But curiously enough, combined fuel consumption favors the non-assisted mill at 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) compared to 20 mpg (11.7 l/100 km) for the mild-hybrid V6 lump.
Highlight standard features include Nappa leather seats, 20-inch alloy wheels, and the Genesis Digital Key II. Stepping up to the costlier e-Supercharger variant brings forth easy close power doors, power massage rear seats with reclining function, and Bang & Olufsen premium audio. Both flavors of the G90 can be specified in a grand total of nine body colors and four interior hues.
Manufactured at the Ulsan facility in South Korea, the G90 comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic. Said transmission is also used in the likes of the GV80 crossover, G80 sedan, G70, Kia Stinger, and Mohave.
