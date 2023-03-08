Genesis G90 Spied Testing Level 3 Autonomous Driving System

There are six levels of driving autonomy in the automotive industry, as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers. 0 means fully manual, and 5 stands for completely autonomous driving capability.
Mercedes-Benz is the first automaker to be certified level 3 autonomy in the United States, with said level referring to conditional hands-free driving. Also described as conditional automation, this level is eyed by South Korean automaker Hyundai for its next-gen products.
LIDAR, a technology that uses laser to determine ranges by targeting a surface or object and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver, is used by this black-painted Genesis G90 full-size luxury sedan to develop the Seoul-based automaker’s level 3 system. The SAE neatly sums up level 3 as environmental detection capabilities, with the vehicle able to perform most driving tasks while requiring human supervision and intervention.
Substantial best describes the jump from level 2 to level 3 because of the aforementioned environmental detection capabilities. The vehicle can therefore take decisions based on its surroundings (i.e., accelerate past a slow-moving vehicle driven on the right lane). But alas, the system may not be able to execute a task, which is why the driver must be alert and ready to intervene.
Audi could have been the first automaker to roll out level 3 conditional driving automation with the Traffic Jam Pilot system of the A8, which – drum roll please – uses a front-mounted laser scanner in combination with other sensors and a 360-degree camera system. Due to the regulatory process shifting from federal to state level, the Ingolstadt-based automaker sadly abandoned the rollout of Traffic Jam Pilot in the United States of America.
Brian Latouf, whose current role at Hyundai Motor Company is global chief safety officer, said that level 3 autonomy is on the horizon for Hyundai, sister brand Kia, as well as luxury-oriented Genesis. The initial rollout will take place in South Korea, with North America to follow. The LIDAR-equipped G90 with level 3 autonomy should have been launched at the end of 2022, but Hyundai ultimately chose to delay it to perfect the system. As a result, the system will likely premiere during the second half of 2023 for model year 2024.
Also confirmed for the upcoming EV9 electric crossover from Kia, the so-called Highway Driving Pilot is only a stepping stone for Hyundai Motor Company. The automaker intends to roll out fully autonomous vehicles by 2030. The group’s G90 and EV9 self-driving prototypes are presently testing on Korean highways.
Scheduled to premiere on March 15th, the EV9 is best described as the roomier and cleaner sibling of the U.S.-built Telluride three-row crossover. The G90 is the crème de la crème of the Genesis brand, although its 3.5-liter turbo V6 powertrains are somewhat underwhelming in comparison to Merc’s and BMW’s V8 powerplants.
