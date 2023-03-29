Genesis Expands U.S. Availability of its Electric Vehicles to 7 More States

Global electric vehicle sales crossed 10 million last year. China, Germany, and the United States lead the way in electric vehicle sales. Love them or hate them, zero-emission cars, utilities, and trucks are slowly but steadily eating into the market share of fossil-fuel automobiles.
Many automakers intend to switch to fully electric lineups by 2030 to 2035 depending on the region. Genesis, the luxury arm of the Hyundai Motor Group, will do exactly that by 2030 even though its current lineup is a little on the meh side in a multitude of ways.
Baby steps are the universal roadmap to success, and the luxury-oriented marque knows it as well. Its electric vehicle lineup will get better in the near future, with Genesis preparing for said future by expanding the U.S. availability of electric vehicle sales to seven more states, bringing the grand total to 22 out of the nation’s 50 states.
The latest entries are South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Indiana, Georgia, and Illinois. They join Arizona, Wisconsin, Utah, Virginia, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland, Louisiana, Connecticut, Colorado, Washington, and EV-loving California. The latter also has a greater appetite for HEVs and PHEVs than its peers according to the official figures reported for last year.
Genesis introduced a whopping three zero-emission vehicles in less than a year. In terms of pricing, the most affordable Genesis EV of the bunch is the GV60 at $59,290 sans destination charge. Next up is the U.S.-built Electrified GV70, which is assembled in Alabama. The lineup is topped by the Genesis Electrified G80, which can be made yours for $79,825 at the very least.
Both the GV60 and Electrified G80 are produced in South Korea. The compact luxury crossover is twinned with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 on the E-GMP electric vehicle platform. Arguably the best-selling EV offered by Genesis in the United States at press time, the GV60 is offered in two well-equipped flavors. Both feature dual-motor AWD, with driving range favoring the lesser of two grades (248 miles or 399 kilometers).
Next up, the Genesis Electrified GV70 is $65,850 because it’s larger than the GV60 and features plenty of standard goodies. The highlights are premium navigation, a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather seating, 20-inch alloys, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate with automatic open, heated and ventilated front seats, as well as a fingerprint authentication system.
The only upgrade over the Advanced specification is called Prestige, which brings $6,800 worth of extra goodies that include heated rear seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and Nappa leather here and there.
As for the Genesis Electrified G80, customers don’t have to consider which features they need because pretty much all of them are standard. Exterior and interior colors, the first aid kit, wheel locks, and a rear bumper applique are the only extras listed by the configurator.
