Genesis Electrified GV70 Arrives at U.S. Dealers, Is It Your Next Go-To EV?

Hyundai’s luxury car brand Genesis has announced that the Electrified GV70 is currently available at U.S. dealers in 15 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. Made at the Montgomery factory in Alabama, it features a plethora of safety, tech, and comfort gear.
Pricing kicks off at $65,850 for the Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD, excluding destination, dealer fees, and optional extras. For that kind of money, its future owners will get many gizmos, such as the 20-inch alloys, panoramic sunroof, LED head- and taillights, vehicle-to-load charging, and digital key.
A 14.5-inch HD screen takes center stage in the middle of the dashboard, next to the 8-inch digital dials. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, Bluetooth, premium audio with eight speakers, four USB sockets, two 12-volt outlets, wireless charging pad, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, fingerprint authentication, and others are all standard.
Driver attention warning, intelligent speed limited assist, smart cruise control with stop&go, safe exit assist, high-beam assist, surround view monitor, highway driving assist, lane keeping and following, blind spot view and collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, parking sensors, and remote smart parking assist are also included at no extra cost.
Those who want to spend more on their 2023 Electrified GV70 can get the Prestige AWD Package from $72,650. This flavor of the all-quiet high-rider sports all of the above-mentioned stuff, and then some. Here, Genesis mentions the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, head-up display, Lexicon audio, Nappa leather seating surfaces, microfiber suede headliner, and leatherette-wrapped upper instrument panel. There is an active noise control system too, as well as heated second-row seats and steering wheel, manual rear door shades, and white brake calipers.
Can’t remember what powers the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70? That would be a pair of electric motors, one at the front and the other at the rear, generating 214 hp (218 ps/160 kW) each. The total output is rated at 429 hp (435 ps/320 kW), and 483 hp (490 ps/360 kW) on boost mode for 10 seconds. They are fed by a 77.4 kWh battery pack that can be juiced up from 10 to 80% in roughly 18 minutes. Plugging it in under optimal conditions for five minutes will give it 60+ miles (97+ km) of range.
Owners can use the 400V and 800V charging infrastructure without an extra converter, and they will also get 3 years of 30-minute fast charging at Electrify America from the date of purchase, thus granting them access to the coast-to-coast charging network whose stations can be located by using the Genesis Connected Services and the Electrify America mobile apps.
