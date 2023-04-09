Rendering: Kia EV9 Is One Power Mod Away From Getting the GT Suffix

If you’re up to date with the latest things happening in the automotive world, then you know that Kia has a new model in its portfolio. It’s called the EV9 and was officially unveiled last month over the web, prior to being taken to the Seoul Mobility Show and to New York.
Previewed by an eponymous concept two years ago, the Kia EV9 has retained its looks for the most part, albeit with a few updates made at both ends. It still has a boxy overall shape, as well as a new interpretation of the tiger grille, although with a closed-off design obviously because it is an all-electric proposal, vertical head- and taillights, and simple yet elegant lines all around. Flush-mounted door handles make it look a bit cleaner, and giving it a rugged-ish vibe is the black cladding on the lower parts of the body.
The interior is on the futuristic side, with a multi-layer dashboard and a widescreen display that mixes the infotainment system in the middle and the digital dials behind the steering wheel, each one measuring 12.3 inches in diagonal. There are some minimalist climate controls on deck, as well as ambient lighting, and a column-mounted gear shifter. On top of these, the second-row seats can swivel 180 degrees, which turns the rear passenger compartment of the zero-emission crossover into a lounge area, though occupants will struggle for decent legroom, images released by Kia reveal.
No pricing details were announced yet, though it has been reported that it might kick off at roughly $56,000 for the entry-level model, with the range-topper costing over $70,000. Different powertrains will be available for the EV9 when it launches later this year, including the 201-hp single-motor setup in the base model, and the bi-motor with a combined 378-hp. Mind you, the GT variant, which will be the quickest of them all, has been confirmed for 2025, and it will not only get an even quicker dual-motor assembly but also a few sporty touches inside and out.
Speaking of looks, the normal EV9 just had its design tweaked in the digital world, becoming a bit more athletic. Signed by kelsonik and shared on Instagram, these renderings portray the Kia EV9 with a chrome-delete package and several blacked-out parts. There are fewer inches between its belly and the road too, and the vehicle rides on a set of Y-spoke alloys with a larger diameter than the stock ones. The digital makeover of the battery-electric crossover is simple yet effective, and we reckon that with a few other updates, like new bumpers, beefier side skirts, and a few other bits and bobs, it will start resembling the upcoming EV9 GT even more. So, do you dig the spec?
