Pimp-ish Looking Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Doesn't Seem Worthy of the Maybach Badge

Just like its rivals from Rolls-Royce and Bentley, namely the Ghost and Flying Spur, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class should be kept stock. That’s the only way it will ooze the elegance and luxury feel that it is famously known for.
However, not all owners would agree on that, as some do crave for a certain amount of personalization. One favorite mod when it comes to the German brand’s luxury sedan revolves around the wheels, sometimes joined by a wrap, and some tweaks inside. But not everything suits it like a glove, hence the rather pimp-ish looks of the one pictured in the gallery above and depicted on video down below.
Shared by AG Luxury Wheels on social media last week, it has a pair of aftermarket alloys. Offered from 19 to 26 inches in diameter, bar 25, the set is called the AGL77, and it is a three-piece proposal, made of aerospace-grade forged aluminum, with standard or concave center profile. It’s available in several hues, and so far, it has adorned a whole bunch of luxury cars from Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Maybach. It is the set of choice when it comes to a Cadillac Escalade, and it also equips one hot Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² that we covered a few months back.
In addition to the new wheels, it is the bi-tone exterior of the Maybach S-Class in question that further helps it stand out. It mixes black on the top end with white on the lower parts of the body, separated by a pinstripe, and it has the usual amount of chrome trim. Privacy windows are on deck too, and this particular dual-tone approach is not exactly usual when it comes to this model, hence why we think it is an over-the-top proposal. Truth be told, it looks ready to star in a
rap trap video. But then again, we cannot say that we hate it. To put it this way, we’d stay away from white when it comes to anything signed by Maybach. The same goes for Rolls and Bentley, too.
According to the wheel maker, this Maybach S-Class is in the S 580 configuration. Sitting under the range-topper of the series, the S 680, in the lineup, which has an MSRP of $229,000, the S 580 can be ordered from $184,900. It uses a bi-turbo V8, yanking out 496 hp, and it is very agile for a luxury cruiser. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint is a 4.7-second affair, the spec sheet reveals, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph). The fuel consumption is rated at 15 mpg (15.7 l/100 km) in the city and 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) on the highway, but it probably doesn’t interest anyone who can afford a Maybach.
Shared by AG Luxury Wheels on social media last week, it has a pair of aftermarket alloys. Offered from 19 to 26 inches in diameter, bar 25, the set is called the AGL77, and it is a three-piece proposal, made of aerospace-grade forged aluminum, with standard or concave center profile. It’s available in several hues, and so far, it has adorned a whole bunch of luxury cars from Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Maybach. It is the set of choice when it comes to a Cadillac Escalade, and it also equips one hot Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² that we covered a few months back.
In addition to the new wheels, it is the bi-tone exterior of the Maybach S-Class in question that further helps it stand out. It mixes black on the top end with white on the lower parts of the body, separated by a pinstripe, and it has the usual amount of chrome trim. Privacy windows are on deck too, and this particular dual-tone approach is not exactly usual when it comes to this model, hence why we think it is an over-the-top proposal. Truth be told, it looks ready to star in a
According to the wheel maker, this Maybach S-Class is in the S 580 configuration. Sitting under the range-topper of the series, the S 680, in the lineup, which has an MSRP of $229,000, the S 580 can be ordered from $184,900. It uses a bi-turbo V8, yanking out 496 hp, and it is very agile for a luxury cruiser. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint is a 4.7-second affair, the spec sheet reveals, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph). The fuel consumption is rated at 15 mpg (15.7 l/100 km) in the city and 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) on the highway, but it probably doesn’t interest anyone who can afford a Maybach.