Adorable Custom Tiny Hides the Most Unusual Home Office

A spacious, well-equipped kitchen, a cleverly-designed living area, and a luminous loft bedroom would be enough to make any tiny house a potential dream home. But the addition of an unexpected, separate office that truly makes the most of the available space, is the cherry on top. This is Wai-iti in a nutshell, another memorable custom creation from Build Tiny.
The team at Build Tiny has proven to be one of the most talented and ingenious in the world of tiny living. Although their models don’t stray too far from the standard size, they bring something new every time. When it comes to functional yet stylish configurations, the possibilities seem endless.
Wai-iti was completed at the end of 2020, and delivered to a rural area with beautiful views, in the South Island of New Zealand. Offering eight meters (26.2 feet) in length and 2.4 meters (7.8 feet) in width, this would seem like the typical one-loft home on wheels. The main floor includes a generous kitchen, flanked by an adorable living area at one end, and the bathroom at the other end. But upstairs, guests would be surprised to discover that there’s something more than a simple bedroom.
Like all Build Tiny creations, the Wai-iti is luminous and airy, with big windows and a minimalist interior style. The living area gets plenty of natural light, and is the perfect spot for admiring the home’s natural surroundings, thanks to the generous windows and the proximity to the glass doors.
During the day, this is the perfect seating area for family and friends. There’s an even an unusual reading nook, tucked in the middle, framed by the built-in shelves. Thanks to this seating arrangement, this lounge is both great for socializing or privacy.
As you’d expect, there’s also plenty of storage underneath, out of sight. At night, this can easily become an extra queen-size bed, turning the whole area into a second, cozy bedroom.
Moving on to the kitchen, you are drawn by the massive, elegant-looking countertop. The L shape allows the smooth integration of a breakfast bar, while leaving a lot of space for preparing meals. With this kitchen, you might even forget that you’re inside a tiny home. You’ve got full-size appliances, large cabinets under the countertop and wall-mounted ones, and not just one, but two pull-out pantries.
The stairs with built-in storage are a common element for this type of tiny house configuration. In this case, the steps are quite tall, to allow even more storage, and there’s another surprise. If you look carefully, you’ll notice a cute indoor kennel for the puppy, which is also carefully integrated within the same staircase. Plus, there’s also a solid, yet elegant handrail that adds safety and makes the whole area look more like a conventional home.
The protection wall for the loft mirrors the shelf design in the living area, creating a beautiful sense of balance. The loft itself is minimalistic, allowing only for a queen-size bed and a practical shelf unit behind it.
One of the best things about this loft is that it’s not just flanked by two large windows, but even boasts a skylight – the perfect recipe for fresh air, natural light, and a feeling of spaciousness. And there’s more. The shelf unit doubles as a separation area between the sleeping area and the home office.
In most cases, the breakfast bar downstairs would double as a desk, so this configuration with a separate, loft office is out-of-the-box for sure. It’s private yet luminous, accessible and functional. This way, the main floor area can use all of the available space for a traditional-style kitchen and a welcoming living area.
Build Tiny is an expert in simple, yet elegant ideas. Packed with smart solutions that make it truly livable, the Wai-iti weighs 3,750 kg (8,267 lbs) without the removable items, which enabled it to travel safely on top of a custom trailer. A perfect family house for those who work from home, this ingenious tiny is proof that tiny homes are made for modern living.
Wai-iti was completed at the end of 2020, and delivered to a rural area with beautiful views, in the South Island of New Zealand. Offering eight meters (26.2 feet) in length and 2.4 meters (7.8 feet) in width, this would seem like the typical one-loft home on wheels. The main floor includes a generous kitchen, flanked by an adorable living area at one end, and the bathroom at the other end. But upstairs, guests would be surprised to discover that there’s something more than a simple bedroom.
Like all Build Tiny creations, the Wai-iti is luminous and airy, with big windows and a minimalist interior style. The living area gets plenty of natural light, and is the perfect spot for admiring the home’s natural surroundings, thanks to the generous windows and the proximity to the glass doors.
The built-in shelves immediately catch the eye, as one of the most striking features of Wai-iti. These are the perfect way of adding storage space and making the interior more stylish, at the same time. They frame the window beautifully, and allow an extra shelf on top, while also leaving enough room for the large, modular sofa bed.
During the day, this is the perfect seating area for family and friends. There’s an even an unusual reading nook, tucked in the middle, framed by the built-in shelves. Thanks to this seating arrangement, this lounge is both great for socializing or privacy.
As you’d expect, there’s also plenty of storage underneath, out of sight. At night, this can easily become an extra queen-size bed, turning the whole area into a second, cozy bedroom.
Moving on to the kitchen, you are drawn by the massive, elegant-looking countertop. The L shape allows the smooth integration of a breakfast bar, while leaving a lot of space for preparing meals. With this kitchen, you might even forget that you’re inside a tiny home. You’ve got full-size appliances, large cabinets under the countertop and wall-mounted ones, and not just one, but two pull-out pantries.
A discrete pocket-cavity sliding door separates the bathroom from the kitchen, without disrupting the airy, open-area layout. The Build Tiny formula for bathroom design always includes a generous shower with an elegant glass wall, a compact vanity, and a composting toilet. Not just one, but two windows keep the space well-ventilated and bright.
The stairs with built-in storage are a common element for this type of tiny house configuration. In this case, the steps are quite tall, to allow even more storage, and there’s another surprise. If you look carefully, you’ll notice a cute indoor kennel for the puppy, which is also carefully integrated within the same staircase. Plus, there’s also a solid, yet elegant handrail that adds safety and makes the whole area look more like a conventional home.
The protection wall for the loft mirrors the shelf design in the living area, creating a beautiful sense of balance. The loft itself is minimalistic, allowing only for a queen-size bed and a practical shelf unit behind it.
One of the best things about this loft is that it’s not just flanked by two large windows, but even boasts a skylight – the perfect recipe for fresh air, natural light, and a feeling of spaciousness. And there’s more. The shelf unit doubles as a separation area between the sleeping area and the home office.
This is definitely not your typical home office, both design- and placement-wise. But it’s another ingenious solution from Build Tiny. Since there’s no room for an actual chair, this office space was built with a very unusual drop-down foot well. It looks a bit uncomfortable, but it is a clever way of using that loft area behind the bedroom. It’s perfectly placed in front of the window, and a few discrete shelves are the perfect addition for small office equipment.
In most cases, the breakfast bar downstairs would double as a desk, so this configuration with a separate, loft office is out-of-the-box for sure. It’s private yet luminous, accessible and functional. This way, the main floor area can use all of the available space for a traditional-style kitchen and a welcoming living area.
Build Tiny is an expert in simple, yet elegant ideas. Packed with smart solutions that make it truly livable, the Wai-iti weighs 3,750 kg (8,267 lbs) without the removable items, which enabled it to travel safely on top of a custom trailer. A perfect family house for those who work from home, this ingenious tiny is proof that tiny homes are made for modern living.