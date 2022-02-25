A Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Couldn't Miss From Kevin Hart's Collection, and It Doesn't

Kevin Hart has secured himself a spot on the lists that include some of the most diverse car collections in the movie industry. He loves getting them customized, but also getting some of the most modern models to his garage. And now he proudly displays a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Another month, another car for Kevin Hart, or so it seems. The comedian has a lot of impressive rides in his garage (or garages, because he has quite a few cars to fit in just one space). But considering their diversity, it’s pretty difficult to put a label on his preferences.
One day, he debuts a custom classic muscle car, like his 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, which is an ode to his favorite horror film, Halloween. It's a car which, a few weeks after Hart purchased it, was already winning him some awards.
Then, he shows the “first” Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spyder in the U.S., an exotic piece that combines performance and status with a hybrid core.
Now, he’s coming back to modern vehicles, and he poses with a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. In the US, the only option is a mild-hybrid S 580, powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 2,000-4,500 rpm. The gearbox-mounted electric motor brings another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) to the mix. Resources go to both axles via a nine-speed automatic transmission and make the luxury sedan capable of sprinting from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds. The luxury sedan has a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
A top favorite among celebrities, it would’ve been a shame to see it's missing from Kevin Hart’s collection, and it doesn’t. Oh, of course, we shouldn’t fail to mention the white Rolls-Royce Dawn parked parallel to his brand-new Maybach.
One day, he debuts a custom classic muscle car, like his 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, which is an ode to his favorite horror film, Halloween. It's a car which, a few weeks after Hart purchased it, was already winning him some awards.
Then, he shows the “first” Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spyder in the U.S., an exotic piece that combines performance and status with a hybrid core.
Now, he’s coming back to modern vehicles, and he poses with a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. In the US, the only option is a mild-hybrid S 580, powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 2,000-4,500 rpm. The gearbox-mounted electric motor brings another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) to the mix. Resources go to both axles via a nine-speed automatic transmission and make the luxury sedan capable of sprinting from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds. The luxury sedan has a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
A top favorite among celebrities, it would’ve been a shame to see it's missing from Kevin Hart’s collection, and it doesn’t. Oh, of course, we shouldn’t fail to mention the white Rolls-Royce Dawn parked parallel to his brand-new Maybach.