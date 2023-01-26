Kia EV9 Should Cost Between $56,000 and $73,000, Run Up to 290 Miles

Having good readers is an asset any publication should be proud of. Just check what Car and Driver obtained with that. One of the American magazine’s readers received a customer survey that presented several specifications of a future three-row electric SUV that Telluride owners could be interested in buying. Everything points out to the Kia EV9.
The survey presents five trim levels for the new vehicle. They start at $56,000 and come with rear-wheel drive, 220 miles of range, 200 hp, 250 pound-feet, and an acceleration time from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 8.5 seconds. If you pay $61,000, the vehicle comes with a larger (and undisclosed) battery pack that provides 290 miles of range, a lower acceleration time of 8.1 s, and a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds.
The first version with all-wheel drive should cost $63,000 and have a range of 260 miles, certainly with the bigger battery pack. Power increased to 400 hp, torque to 380 lb-ft, and the EV goes from nothing to 60 mph in 6 s. The towing capacity is also higher: 3,500 lb. For $68,000, the derivative above the previous one adds 20-inch wheels instead of those in the cheaper trim levels: 19-inch. That alone (and probably higher weight) reduces the range to 240 mi.
The top-of-the-line EV9 should cost $73,000 with some other improvements. The maximum torque increases to 480 lb-ft, towing capacity reaches 4,500 lb, and the acceleration time drops to 5.2 s. Curiously, this EV9 also gets a 0.4-inch higher ground clearance and black 21-inch wheels.
Car and Driver tried to confirm that with Kia and was told that the Korean company is “constantly evaluating the market” and that it conducts market research to “inform future product development." In other words, the specifications are very credible, even if they may change until the EV9 is ready for delivery. That should happen by the second half of 2023.
Considering the EV9 will be Kia’s version of the Ioniq 7, we should expect the Hyundai sibling to present similar specifications. What may change is the range, because the Ioniq 7 is supposed to have a more aerodynamic shape, while the EV9 is proudly boxy. The large frontal area of both SUVs should be a problem in that regard. In other words, do not expect them to be energy-efficient.
The Kia EV9 is lucky to use the E-GMP platform, which works at 800V. That makes charging sessions shorter, even if the higher voltage is concerning to human health – anything above 48V is. Anyway, those planning to take long road trips with the electric seven-seater should be fine to do so. They just have to be prepared for more charging sessions than smaller and more efficient EVs demand.
