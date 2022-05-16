Hyundai and Kia Are Currently Second Only to Tesla in EV Sales in the U.S.

Tesla only sells electric cars, and it is the leader in many markets in the world, including in the U.S. The second place in that country currently belongs to the Hyundai Group, thanks to its two brands, Hyundai and Kia. According to Automotive News, the Korean car company wants to dominate EV sales in the second-largest car market worldwide by the end of the decade.
It will not be an easy task. Volkswagen also wants to be relevant there with electric vehicles, and it is currently preparing its plant in Chattanooga to make the ID. BUZZ and the ID.4 there. Hyundai and Kia may also have an advantage thanks to the world supply crisis that is affecting automotive industries, especially when it comes to semiconductors. According to Automotive News, these companies have prepared themselves better to deal with it.
With more vehicles to offer than Volkswagen or the Japanese companies, Hyundai and Kia managed to sell 15,414 EVs in the first quarter of the year. Tesla sold 113,882 electric cars in the same period, or almost ten times Hyundai Group’s result. Automotive News got these numbers from Experian.
On the other hand, Tesla managed to keep deliveries by adapting some chips in its vehicles. Apart from high sales numbers, the other practical result seems to be a recall involving 237,253 cars worldwide (129,960 in the U.S. and 107,293 in China) so far. Vehicles produced in 2021 come with an ICE (Infotainment Central) that heats up when supercharging. We’re still waiting for the numbers in Europe, and they should also be pretty high.
As Automotive News states, the “EV revolution” is still in its early stages, especially in the U.S. Cox Automotive said that 174,068 electric cars were sold in total in Q1 2022 in the American market. Compare that with the 3,309,520 total vehicles sold in the same period, and you’ll see how early that is.
Despite that, the Hyundai Group is going to it at full speed, investing in the E-GMP architecture that already gave us the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60, and promises some other vehicles, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Ioniq 7, and Kia EV1, and EV9. The E-GMP evolution – called IMA, or Integrated Modular Architecture – will go much further.
Hyundai and Genesis will have 17 new EVs by 203, while Kia will have 14 by 2027. The Hyundai Group wants to sell 3.1 million EVs by 20230, which can be good or can be an issue. According to ONE (Our Next Energy), mixing nickel and cobalt is not a good idea, even if it was the only feasible one ten years ago. That is probably why Japanese companies such as Toyota are not that much into EVs: they want solid-state cells around before making a total commitment to electrification.
