Genesis GV60 Promises to Be the Best E-GMP Product So Far

Apart from it, the Hyundai Group also offers the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. That means they all come with the 800V architecture that allows them to fast charge. V2L (vehicle-to-load) gives them the capability to power appliances or even a house with a smart grid in case of power shortages. Despite that, the GV60 did not have to offer any compromises, thanks to its luxury proposition.
The first thing we noticed is that despite it also does not present a rear wiper, its design probably makes airflow detach only at the very end of the car’s body, keeping the back window clean from water and dust. That’s not something the Ioniq 5 can say due to its commitment to the 45 Concept design.
The GV60 is 4.52 meters (178 inches) long, 1.89 m (73.2 in) wide, 1.58 m (62.2 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.90 m (114.2 in). All versions come with the 77.4-kWh battery pack, but the range depends on the powertrain configuration each of them offers.
kW (225 hp) and 350 Nm (258.2 lb-ft), while the intermediate option comes with AWD, 234 kW (314 hp), and 605 Nm (446.2 lb-ft). Instead of the 168 kW motor for the rear axle, it has a 160 kW (215 hp) unit there and a 74 kW (99 hp) motor for the front wheels.
Genesis will also offer a performance version of the GV60, with AWD, 320 kW (429 hp), and the same 605 Nm of torque. In Boost mode, this derivative can reach 360 kW (483 hp) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft), which is easy to explain: the car presents two 160 kW motors in this configuration.
Predictably, this is the GV60 with the lowest range: 368 kilometers (229 miles) or 4.1 km/kW (2.5 mi/kW) on 21-inch wheels and tires. Genesis did not inform under which cycle that estimate was made, only that it was obtained by the “Genesis R&D Center based on Korean EV certification system.” That probably means WLTP.
The GV60 has some features we have not heard about in any other EV, such as the facial recognition system for opening the doors. Called Face Connect, it uses a NIR (Near Infra-Red) camera, which not only allows it to recognize its driver in the dark. Genesis said that it also improves the accuracy of the system.
With multiple driver profiles, Face Connect not only allows the authorized ones to enter the car. It also automatically adjusts the seats, steering wheel column, side mirrors (when it has them instead of cameras), and infotainment preferences for each driver.
Genesis says that the GV60 can also charge its battery pack wirelessly. The Korean luxury brand informs that the electric crossover can receive OTA (over-the-air) updates.
Perhaps one of the most charming details of the GV60 is the Crystal Sphere. When the driver starts the vehicle, a crystal on the central console turns to present the gear selector. Needless to say, it is what appears when the car is parked. Although it sounds like pure eye candy, the device may prove to be a helpful safety resource: thieves may never find the gear selector in the GV60. On the other hand, they may think that element is precious and try to steal it…
With 11 color options, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and the capacity to charge from 10% to 80% of charge in 18 minutes when connected to a 350 kW charger, the GV60 may be restricted to a few due to its price tag. However, the ones able to afford one will probably confirm that it is the best E-GMP car to date, as we stated at the beginning of this text.
The first thing we noticed is that despite it also does not present a rear wiper, its design probably makes airflow detach only at the very end of the car’s body, keeping the back window clean from water and dust. That’s not something the Ioniq 5 can say due to its commitment to the 45 Concept design.
The GV60 is 4.52 meters (178 inches) long, 1.89 m (73.2 in) wide, 1.58 m (62.2 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.90 m (114.2 in). All versions come with the 77.4-kWh battery pack, but the range depends on the powertrain configuration each of them offers.
kW (225 hp) and 350 Nm (258.2 lb-ft), while the intermediate option comes with AWD, 234 kW (314 hp), and 605 Nm (446.2 lb-ft). Instead of the 168 kW motor for the rear axle, it has a 160 kW (215 hp) unit there and a 74 kW (99 hp) motor for the front wheels.
Genesis will also offer a performance version of the GV60, with AWD, 320 kW (429 hp), and the same 605 Nm of torque. In Boost mode, this derivative can reach 360 kW (483 hp) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft), which is easy to explain: the car presents two 160 kW motors in this configuration.
Predictably, this is the GV60 with the lowest range: 368 kilometers (229 miles) or 4.1 km/kW (2.5 mi/kW) on 21-inch wheels and tires. Genesis did not inform under which cycle that estimate was made, only that it was obtained by the “Genesis R&D Center based on Korean EV certification system.” That probably means WLTP.
The GV60 has some features we have not heard about in any other EV, such as the facial recognition system for opening the doors. Called Face Connect, it uses a NIR (Near Infra-Red) camera, which not only allows it to recognize its driver in the dark. Genesis said that it also improves the accuracy of the system.
With multiple driver profiles, Face Connect not only allows the authorized ones to enter the car. It also automatically adjusts the seats, steering wheel column, side mirrors (when it has them instead of cameras), and infotainment preferences for each driver.
Genesis says that the GV60 can also charge its battery pack wirelessly. The Korean luxury brand informs that the electric crossover can receive OTA (over-the-air) updates.
Perhaps one of the most charming details of the GV60 is the Crystal Sphere. When the driver starts the vehicle, a crystal on the central console turns to present the gear selector. Needless to say, it is what appears when the car is parked. Although it sounds like pure eye candy, the device may prove to be a helpful safety resource: thieves may never find the gear selector in the GV60. On the other hand, they may think that element is precious and try to steal it…
With 11 color options, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and the capacity to charge from 10% to 80% of charge in 18 minutes when connected to a 350 kW charger, the GV60 may be restricted to a few due to its price tag. However, the ones able to afford one will probably confirm that it is the best E-GMP car to date, as we stated at the beginning of this text.