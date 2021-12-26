Hyundai Will Invest $7.4 Billion in the U.S. and Have a New Electric Car Platform

It was already clear that Hyundai was fully committed to electric cars. The IONIQ 5 is considered a brilliant piece of engineering, and there are more IONIQ models to join the family: a larger SUV (IONIQ 7) and a sedan (IONIQ 6). However, Automotive News discovered elements to that commitment: a $7.4 billion investment in the U.S. and a new EV platform.

