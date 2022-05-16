World of Tanks Players Offered Free British Tier VI Tank via Celebratory DLC

World of Tanks is celebrating one year of being on Steam with a free DLC that includes the Cromwell B, a lighter British Tier VI tank. The celebratory DLC is up for grabs via Steam, but there are more surprises available for World of Tanks players.
From May 13 through May 23, World of Tanks players on Steam can participate in the Anniversary Giveaway, as well as have fun during in-game activities tailored specifically for this event. For example, in the Missions section of the Garage, players will find special Anniversary Missions, which are only available until the end of the event on May 23.
Although there are only five missions in total that can be completed consecutively, World of Tanks players will be rewarded with lots of in-game resources and unique anniversary tokens after finishing them.
All the token rewards earned during the event can be used to purchase a wide range of anniversary rewards, including Garage Slots, Consumables, Credits, a Universal Manual for crews, the Flora 2D Style, and much more. On top of that, World of Tanks players are getting a surprise package that can be found in the in-game store.
The Cromwell B (B stands for Berlin) has been made popular by the British 7th Armored Division. The tank has fought numerous battles across France and Germany. The two advantages of the British armored vehicle are its quick-firing gun and its great speed, which makes it very mobile and able to flank enemy tanks much easier. However, its main drawback is the armor, so be careful how you drive it since it can’t take too many hits.
Apart from the British Cromwell tank, the now-free Lightweight Fighter DLC also contains a Garage Slot, 100% crew (Commander with Sixth Sense), 700,000 credits, and 3 Demount Kits. It’s also worth mentioning that this DLC typically sells for $18 / €18, so if you don’t get it by May 23, you’ll have to pay for it.
Although there are only five missions in total that can be completed consecutively, World of Tanks players will be rewarded with lots of in-game resources and unique anniversary tokens after finishing them.
All the token rewards earned during the event can be used to purchase a wide range of anniversary rewards, including Garage Slots, Consumables, Credits, a Universal Manual for crews, the Flora 2D Style, and much more. On top of that, World of Tanks players are getting a surprise package that can be found in the in-game store.
The Cromwell B (B stands for Berlin) has been made popular by the British 7th Armored Division. The tank has fought numerous battles across France and Germany. The two advantages of the British armored vehicle are its quick-firing gun and its great speed, which makes it very mobile and able to flank enemy tanks much easier. However, its main drawback is the armor, so be careful how you drive it since it can’t take too many hits.
Apart from the British Cromwell tank, the now-free Lightweight Fighter DLC also contains a Garage Slot, 100% crew (Commander with Sixth Sense), 700,000 credits, and 3 Demount Kits. It’s also worth mentioning that this DLC typically sells for $18 / €18, so if you don’t get it by May 23, you’ll have to pay for it.