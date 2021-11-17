Kia Concept EV9 Previews Upcoming Fully Electric SUV, Looks Like a Cyberpunk Telluride

Kia is among the companies looking to expand its electric reach, and they already have several such models in the pipeline. One of them will be a flagship high-rider, which is being previewed by the Concept EV9 at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Looking pretty much like a Telluride from the future, it actually has a 7.8-inch (198-mm) longer wheelbase, at 122 inches (3,099 mm). It measures 194 inches (4,928 mm) from bumper to bumper, is 81 in (2,057 mm) wide, and 70 in (1,778 mm) tall, which means that it is slightly shorter, wider, and taller than the ICE-powered model.
With a reinterpreted tiger nose design up front, the Concept EV9 has slim LED lights and displays the company’s new corporate logo on the hood. The angular styling of the fenders, roof, and tailgate is complemented by the overall muscular appearance. Out back, it has slim LED taillights and fat cladding attached to the bumper, and gives out a Volvo XC40 vibe. Further contributing to the geometrical appearance are the machined 22-inch wheels.
Moving on to the cockpit, the show car has a multi-modal layout. The Active makes sure that the driver and passengers enjoy an optimal driving experience when the vehicle is on the go. Pause folds down the second-row, turning into a table and allowing occupants to face each other in the first- and third-rows in a lounge-like arrangement, with light coming in from the panoramic roof. Enjoy turns it back into a three-seater and opens the tailgate to allow the occupants to connect with the outside environment. Green materials, such as recycled fishnets and vegan leather, were used in the construction.
Beneath the futuristic skin, the Concept EV9 uses the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The architecture is otherwise shared with the EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Genesis GV60, as well as the recently-unveiled Hyundai SEVEN Concept. The study can travel for up to 300 miles (483 km) on a single charge, and the battery can be juiced up from 10 to 80% in 20-30 minutes via a 350 kW charger, Kia says, without revealing any more technical details. Nonetheless, we do know that it previews the brand’s flagship zero-emission crossover, which will sit at the top of the range, together with the Telluride.
