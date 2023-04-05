Made-in-USA Kia EV9 Debuts in New York With Up to 300 Miles of Range

Kia EV9 made its American debut during the 2023 NY Auto Show, revealing an underwhelming range of up to 300 miles (480 km). The EV9 will be the first Kia model produced in the U.S. at the West Point, GA, plant, starting in 2024.
In March, Kia unveiled the EV9 as its second E-GMP electric model and announced that the three-row SUV would be the first Kia EV produced in the U.S. The EV9 will thus be built alongside the Telluride in West Point, Georgia, from 2024, although deliveries in the U.S. will start later this year with the Korean-built version. The electric sibling to the popular Telluride aims to bring more style and convenience in an emission-free package.
The American EV9 features six-seat and seven-seat configurations, offering luxury features in an affordable package. The swiveling captain’s chairs with heating and ventilation on the second row are a signature feature of the electric SUV. The EV9 is built on the E-GMP platform, leveraging the advantages brought by the 800-volt electric architecture. This allows for faster charging, with the EV9 needing 25 minutes to go from 10 percent to 80 percent at a DC fast charging station.
At up to 197.4 inches (5,014 mm) in length, the Kia EV9 is slightly longer than the Telluride and comparable in height (up to 70.1 in/1,781 mm) and width (77.9 in/1,979 mm). The trunk offers up to 20.2 cubic feet (572 liters) of cargo space with all three rows raised. When both rows of rear seats are folded, volume increases to 81.9 cubic feet (2,320 liters). The interior is equally spacious, offering many storage compartments.
The dual-level, floating center console stretches back to the second seat row, offering under-tray stowage to front passengers and cupholders and an available sliding storage console for rear passengers. The infotainment features a dual 12.3-inch touchscreen and haptic switches for key infotainment features. Hidden in front of the driver is an optional, full-color head-up display, while the cabin rearview mirror can be replaced with a Full Display Mirror with a rear-camera view. Kia promises that the EV9 will be the first vehicle in the lineup to receive over-the-air updates.
Kia EV9 has two battery options: a standard 76.1-kWh pack and an optional 99.8-kWh battery. The latter is credited for the maximum range of 300 miles (480 km) in a single-motor configuration. Conveniently, Kia doesn’t reveal the range with the standard battery and 160 kW/215 horsepower motor nor for the dual-motor, 283-kW/379 horsepower version. The DC charging speed is lower than for the EV6, at 230 kW, with the onboard charger capable of 11-kW AC charging.
The Kia EV9 will debut sales in Q4 2023 with cars imported from Korea but will switch to U.S.-made vehicles in 2024. As the first Kia EV assembled in the U.S., the EV9 should also benefit from the IRA tax credit, an advantage the EV6 currently lacks.
