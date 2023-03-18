I Know It’s Too Soon, But Can I Already Like the Kia EV9 More Than Rivian’s R1S?

The first official exterior and interior images of the Kia EV9 electric crossover SUV were revealed earlier this week, and it sure feels like the South Koreans do not mind if we mistake it for the Concept EV9 first unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Oh, wait, that is not a dreadful thing, at all.
Over the past few days, we have witnessed some pretty interesting apparitions across the automotive industry. No, I am not talking about the second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic Coupe, which tries to enhance the compact CUV lifestyle with standard MHEV prowess and AMG Line styling! Instead, we have seen truly mesmerizing stuff.
For example, fans of classic Porsches like the front V8-engined 928 have a new art car to dream of, thanks to virtual artist Khyzyl Saleem (aka the_kyza on social media) and the one-and-only Daniel Arsham. Rolls-Royce has also outdone itself with one of the most astonishing bespoke creations in its history, the Phantom Syntopia – which still feels as subtle as any other mega-limousine crafted by British specialists.
Lamborghini, probably not to fall at the short end of the stick because their archrivals from Ferrari were basking in Purosangue reviews, has decided to kick off the Aventador successor teaser campaign with LB744 codenames. Eagerly expected as the potential swan song of the mighty V12 mill, this replacement model that does not have a known name just yet is touted as the company’s most powerful series endeavor, by way of a new 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 helped by three electric motors to hit a better-than Veyron combined rating of 1,001 ponies (remember, the Bugatti had 1,001 ps, which convert to ‘just’ 987 hp).
But we cannot see the design, just yet, so we are not going to pass any judgment. In the meantime, remember that both WRC and Formula One’s 2023 seasons are currently underway, so there was no better time for Maserati to announce they are going racing again – with a GT2 model based on the MC20, of course. New MINIs are also coming but the upcoming switch to a Cooper as well as Countryman EV and Aceman EV lifestyles is probably going to make them even more expensive than they already are. So, do not count on me to buy one, that is for sure.
Also, exotic stuff like the Donkervoort F22 is going strong (err, from 75 units to higher, 100-example production, that is) while General Motors prepares to try and beat Tesla’s autonomous driving system with ‘Ultra Cruise,’ which is an enhanced version of the ‘Super Cruise’ semi-autonomous driving system. Quite a few novelties from the automotive industry, right? Well, in the end, the one thing that got my attention was neither luxurious nor even ready for prime time, just yet.
SUV. Meanwhile, others – me included – would dare to think that the flagship E-GMP representative could be a bit more than that. Or, if everything goes according to the rumor mill and Hyundai-Kia EV9 and Ioniq 7 planets align, much more than that. First and foremost, the full details about the EV9 have not been revealed just yet – that is going to happen during the second part of the global unveiling, which is set to take place toward the end of March.
Secondly, as far as we can tell from the first official images, both outside and inside, a series-production EV9 looks very much like the Kia Concept EV9 first showcased in Los Angeles in 2021. Sure, the prototype gizmos have disappeared, but the company has kept most of the stylish exterior design traits along with the ritzy interior. And remember, we are dealing here with a representative of the mainstream large battery-powered SUV segment, not the luxury type like the Mercedes EQS SUV, BMW iX, or Cadillac Lyriq. For now, there are few options along those (more) affordable three-row family SUV coordinates, save from regional hits like the China-only VW ID.6 or America’s Rivian R1S.
Now, I know that an $80k electric SUV like the Rivian R1S is not exactly mainstream in terms of pricing, but the EQS SUV starts at $104,400, for example. And if Kia approaches the sector with care and a $60 to $70k MSRP range, then we can easily say that it will be a winner – even if it does not even come close to 2023MY Telluride’s $35,890 starting MSRP.
Sure, do not expect the second-row 180-degree swiveling captain’s chairs for the cheapest version, or Kia EV6 GT’s 577 horsepower powertrain for the base variant, either. But I still hope that Kia will positively surprise us with the standard battery pack being the 77.4 kWh one found in the long-range versions of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Then, can I pretty please be right about the E-GMP ushering an all-new option of around 100 kWh, as well, so that it can also trespass into Tesla territory?
