Disney’s exclusive automotive partner in North America has rolled out a one-off show car based on the Ioniq 5. Celebrating 100 years since Walt Disney and his brother co-founded their namesake cartoon studio in Hollywood, the “Disney100 Platinum Concept” is rocking creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering.
To be followed by a limited-run special edition later this year for the 2024 model year, the concept is finished in a rather interesting shade of gold by the name of Gravity Gold Matte. Fender badges read Disney100 Platinum Edition to bring the point home, and the wheels are said to be inspired by entertainment conglomerate as well.
Modifications further include pixie dust-like details for the moon roof, with said motif carrying over to the sparkle animations of the headlights and taillights. The Disney100 logo is featured on the headrests, center console, and floormats. Joined at the hip to Disney, the South Korean automaker hasn’t revealed anything in particular about the price, driving range, and so forth.
The Walt Disney Company has a thing for overpriced garbage as long as there’s a licensing deal inked for said garbage. The Ioniq 5 isn’t garbage despite the lack of a rear windshield wiper, but given this collaboration, the looming special edition will surely sell for a premium.
Recently teased with a rear windshield wiper in Europe for 2024, the Ioniq 5 is the Hyundai-branded sibling of the Kia EV6. Based on the South Korean automaker’s E-GMP vehicle architecture, the jacked-up hatchback that poses as a crossover is $41,450 sans the freight charge.
The aforementioned starting price applies to the SE Standard Range, which comes with quite a few desirable goodies, including 19-inch alloys and ultra-fast charging. A couple of 12.3-inch displays are featured as well, plus 168 horsepower driving the rear wheels and 220 miles (354 kilometers) of combined driving range.
SE includes the stuff mentioned earlier, plus a larger battery pack that enables up to 303 miles (488 kilometers) of range as per the EPA’s testing. Customers who specify all-wheel drive will have to make do with 266 miles (428 kilometers) at most. SE further sweetens the deal with up to 225 horsepower in single-motor form and no more than 320 horsepower in dual-motor form.
SEL refers to a balanced trim level that brings forth a wireless phone charger, hands-free tailgate with automatic opening, H-Tex upholstery, and Highway Driving Assist II. Not a self-driving system as Tesla falsely advertises both Autopilot and FSD, the Highway Driving Assist II system is designed to detect vehicles and lanes ahead to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, maintain the set speed, center the vehicle in the lane, and take control of the steering if a nearby vehicle drives too close to the Ioniq 5 on the highway.
Limited is Hyundai’s way of saying premium. Priced at $52,600 in the United States of America at press time, the best-equipped trim level adds a one-piece glass roof, remote smart parking assist, blind-spot view monitor, and a head-up display that features augmented reality.
One last “magical” thing: As Disney 100's exclusive automotive partner, our designers created a special prototype model with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering to celebrate their 100th anniversary. Introducing the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney 100 Platinum Concept pic.twitter.com/Tq1wlfenQL— Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) April 5, 2023