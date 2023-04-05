Hyundai Ioniq 6 Wins 2023 World Car of the Year Award

After the unexpected success of the Ioniq 5, Hyundai decided to give Tesla’s Model 3, BMW’s i4, Polestar’s Polestar 2, and even Mercedes-Benz’s EQE something to be afraid of – the sleek Ioniq 6 with its double spoiler. The automaker has barely gotten journalists into a couple of drivable models, but those invited to judge the finalists at this year’s 2023 World Car of the Year decided the elongated sedan is what you should put your money on.

21 photos Photo: Hyundai