2024 Hyundai Kona Makes U.S. Debut, New Kona Electric Promises 260-Mile Driving Range

The Kona has entered a new chapter in the United States with the reveal of the second generation at the New York International Auto Show. To arrive in dealer showrooms for the 2024 model year, the subcompact crossover will be offered in four distinct flavors, beginning with the Kona.
Kona means 2.0-liter Atkinson four-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet (179 Nm) on deck, paired to a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission for maximum efficiency. The better-spec’d Limited and the N Line are equipped with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder lump that generates 190 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 195 pound-feet (265 Nm) of torque between 1,700 and 4,500 revolutions per minute. The GDI (gasoline direct injection) engine is connected to an eight-speed auto.
From the standpoint of suspension componentry, front-wheel-drive vehicles come with MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam. Stepping up to all-wheel drive or the all-electric variant results in a more refined suspension for the rear end, namely a multi-link setup.
171.3 inches (4,351 millimeters) long, the Limited is joined by the slightly longer N Line. A sporty take on the Kona, the N Line is all show and no extra go. The easiest way to tell it apart from the Limited is the body-finish cladding, followed by the wing-shaped front and rear fascia motifs, black-painted mirror caps, dual exhaust outlets, 19-inch alloy wheels, red accents on the seats, aluminum pedals, rear spoiler, and Bose audio.
Closely related to the 2023 model year Kia Niro, the Hyundai-branded twin features a wheelbase that measures 104.7 inches (2,659 millimeters) fore to aft. Roomier than the first generation, the newcomer offers 25.5 cubic feet (722 liters) behind the rear seats or 63.7 cubic feet (1,804 liters) with the seatbacks folded. The all-electric variant’s frunk provides an extra 0.95 cubic feet (27 liters) of cargo capacity. Over-the-air updates are in the offing as well, as is the Digital Key 2 Touch.
The latter uses NFC to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle with the help of the owner’s phone or smartwatch. Digital Key 2 Touch allows the owner to share digital keys with multiple users. In regard to infotainment, a 12.3-inch touchscreen is joined by a digital instrument cluster. Wi-Fi hotspot capability, a couple of USB-C chargers in the rear, two more in the front, and a wireless charging mat up front are worthy of mention as well.
Highway driving assist and remote smart parking assist are the Kona’s technological highlights. Equipped with a generous amount of passive and active safety features, the subcompact crossover flaunts a drag coefficient of 0.27 in all-electric specification. The Kona Electric uses a 64.8-kWh battery that enables a range of up to 260 miles (418 kilometers) based on Hyundai’s estimates.
Charging from 10 to 80 percent takes 43 minutes at the least, and the bi-directional onboard charger is designed to charge whatnots by means of a vehicle-to-load adapter. i-PEDAL is the automaker’s way of saying one-pedal driving, which enables the driver to accelerate, decelerate, and stop by using the accelerator pedal only.
