Hyundai Ioniq 6 Acceleration Test Shows That an N Performance Variant Is Badly Needed

Ever wondered how quick the Ioniq 6 is from zero to triple-digit speeds in the real world rather than on paper? If so, the clip featured below will answer your curiosity.
The first of two Ioniq 6 sedans tested by PerformanceDrive in Australia is the Dynamiq, which is the most basic of specifications available in this part of the world. In addition to being rear-wheel drive, it visually differs from its all-wheel-drive siblings with aero-styled wheels rather than fancy mesh-style wheels.
Priced at 74,000 kangaroo bucks (make that 49,715 bald eagles), the Ioniq 6 Dynamiq is rocking an 800-volt charging system that also supports 400-volt charging without additional components or adapters. Tipping the scales at 1,968 kilograms (4,339 pounds), the plebeian variant offers a driving range of up to 614 kilometers (382 miles) on the WLTP combined testing cycle, which is far more optimistic than the EPA’s equivalent cycle.
Equipped with a 77.4-kWh battery, the Ioniq 6 Dynamiq cranks out 168 kW (225 horsepower) and 350 Nm (258 pound-feet), which may seem underwhelming for a car this heavy. Fret not because Hyundai’s go-faster division will soon take the veils off the Ioniq 5 N, after which the Ioniq 6 N will join the lineup. The 577-horsepower RN22e concept previews the 6’s performance version.
The South Korean automaker claims that 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) are dealt with in 7.4 seconds. In rather damp conditions on an unprepped surface, Brett Davis of PerformanceDrive clocked 6.99 seconds with brake hold and 7.07 seconds otherwise. Not bad, but not thrilling either.
Hyundai’s aero-conscious fastback sedan recorded 15.17 seconds at 155.5 kilometers per hour (96.6 miles per hour) in the quarter mile, which is alright for the variant designed specifically for maximum driving range. Emergency braking in the dry from 100 kph to zero takes 3.01 seconds at 37.41 meters (122.73 feet).
Equipped with larger wheels and two electric motors, the all-wheel-drive Ioniq 6 Techniq needs 5.1 seconds to reach 100 clicks according to Hyundai. The cited publication’s managing editor once again exceed the manufacturer’s claim, recording 4.91 seconds with brake hold and 5.01 seconds without this launch-improving trick. As it wasn’t on a private road, this flavor of the Ioniq 6 was not tested in the quarter mile. It wouldn’t have impressed, though, because it’s not a bonafide N.
Similar to the lifted hatchback marketed as being a crossover by the South Korean automaker, the Ioniq 6 is based on the E-GMP vehicle architecture. Shared with the Kia EV6 and luxury-oriented Genesis GV60, the Electric Global Modular Platform also serves as the basis for the EV5, EV9, Ioniq 7, and GV90 utility vehicles.
The China-bound EV5 has been recently unveiled as a concept. North America, on the other hand, is getting the EV9 and Ioniq 7. As for the GV90, think of it as the Genesis-branded alternative to the EV9 and Ioniq 7.
Priced at 74,000 kangaroo bucks (make that 49,715 bald eagles), the Ioniq 6 Dynamiq is rocking an 800-volt charging system that also supports 400-volt charging without additional components or adapters. Tipping the scales at 1,968 kilograms (4,339 pounds), the plebeian variant offers a driving range of up to 614 kilometers (382 miles) on the WLTP combined testing cycle, which is far more optimistic than the EPA’s equivalent cycle.
Equipped with a 77.4-kWh battery, the Ioniq 6 Dynamiq cranks out 168 kW (225 horsepower) and 350 Nm (258 pound-feet), which may seem underwhelming for a car this heavy. Fret not because Hyundai’s go-faster division will soon take the veils off the Ioniq 5 N, after which the Ioniq 6 N will join the lineup. The 577-horsepower RN22e concept previews the 6’s performance version.
The South Korean automaker claims that 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) are dealt with in 7.4 seconds. In rather damp conditions on an unprepped surface, Brett Davis of PerformanceDrive clocked 6.99 seconds with brake hold and 7.07 seconds otherwise. Not bad, but not thrilling either.
Hyundai’s aero-conscious fastback sedan recorded 15.17 seconds at 155.5 kilometers per hour (96.6 miles per hour) in the quarter mile, which is alright for the variant designed specifically for maximum driving range. Emergency braking in the dry from 100 kph to zero takes 3.01 seconds at 37.41 meters (122.73 feet).
Equipped with larger wheels and two electric motors, the all-wheel-drive Ioniq 6 Techniq needs 5.1 seconds to reach 100 clicks according to Hyundai. The cited publication’s managing editor once again exceed the manufacturer’s claim, recording 4.91 seconds with brake hold and 5.01 seconds without this launch-improving trick. As it wasn’t on a private road, this flavor of the Ioniq 6 was not tested in the quarter mile. It wouldn’t have impressed, though, because it’s not a bonafide N.
Similar to the lifted hatchback marketed as being a crossover by the South Korean automaker, the Ioniq 6 is based on the E-GMP vehicle architecture. Shared with the Kia EV6 and luxury-oriented Genesis GV60, the Electric Global Modular Platform also serves as the basis for the EV5, EV9, Ioniq 7, and GV90 utility vehicles.
The China-bound EV5 has been recently unveiled as a concept. North America, on the other hand, is getting the EV9 and Ioniq 7. As for the GV90, think of it as the Genesis-branded alternative to the EV9 and Ioniq 7.