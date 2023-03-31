Sailing Masterpiece Sea Eagle II Was Born as a Billionaire’s Bespoke Dream Yacht

Contemporary sailing yachts continue to fascinate with their seamless mix of impeccable performance, ruggedness and outrageous luxury. Royal Huisman helped redefine modern luxury sailing, and the jaw-dropping Sea Eagle proves it.
As imposing as its name suggests, the Sea Eagle is all about superlatives. At the time of its launch, it was the largest aluminum sailing yacht in the world, and the seventh largest sailing yacht. It continues to be the biggest yacht ever built by Royal Huisman, although the 280-foot (85 meters) New World Sloop, also known as Project 410, will soon take its place as the Dutch builder’s flagship.
At nearly 266 feet (81 meters) the Sea Eagle is part of the exclusive club of the top ten largest sailing yachts in the world. It’s only been around for three years at this point, so it’s most likely to keep this title for decades to come. And that’s not all. In 2017, when it was officially announced at the Monaco Yacht Show, Royal Huisman confirmed that it was also the largest Asian-owned yacht at the time.
That lucky owner is said to be a Taiwanese billionaire who is no stranger to yachting. His previous floating luxury toy was the original Sea Eagle, built by the same shipyard. The 143-foot (43 meters) Sea Eagle I had been launched in 2015, and just a couple of years later, its owner was dreaming of an even bigger and better toy.
Because it was delivered in 2020, during the pandemic, the Sea Eagle’s debut was rather discrete. But that didn’t stop it from becoming one of the most impressive new yachts on the charter market. The owner hasn’t selfishly kept this bespoke toy to themselves, but the steep weekly rate of more than $600,000 doesn’t make it very accessible either.
The Sea Eagle is one of today’s so-called “supersized sailing yachts,” like the majestic Aquarius and Athena, also built by Royal Huisman, one of the oldest Dutch shipyards, specializing in sailing yachts. Yet, thanks to modern technology, this behemoth is surprisingly easy to maneuver, and just as opulent in terms of amenities as a large motor yacht.
On one hand, the Sea Eagle’s capabilities are owed to its aluminum build. This is what keeps it light, fuel-efficiency, boasting impressive speed and acceleration. The enormous vessel can go from anchored to sailing in just a few minutes, and then easily reach a top speed of up to 22 knots (25 mph/40.7 kph).
HP Caterpillar engines. All of its three mainsails can be hoisted at the same time, as easily as if this were a much smaller yacht, despite the enormous sail area (38,233 square fit/3,522 square meters upwind). Dykastra Naval Architects, Doyle Sails, Rondal, and Carbo-Link worked together to develop the technology that would make this possible.
Mark Whiteley designed the yacht’s simple, yet generous exterior areas, and its sophisticated interiors. It can welcome up to 12 guests, across six cabin, on the lower deck. In addition to the two master suites and three twin suites, the gym can also be configured as a cabin, either for kids, staff, or a nanny.
Interestingly enough, the owner also specified that they intended to hold business meeting onboard the pleasure craft. This is why the Sea Eagle reveals a sumptuous main salon with plenty of seats, as well as a formal dining area with a huge, 16-people table.
When business talk is over, it’s then time to relax at the gorgeous outdoor cinema on the main deck, with a giant sail-screen. There’s an indoor-outdoor bar nearby, and a shaded area for al-fresco dining. The flybridge is another spot that’s perfect for sipping cocktails. A 14-people crew is there to cater to the needs of each guests, and this includes fancy meals and spa treatments.
Before Project 410 (New World Sloop) takes over as the world’s largest sloop, and the Royal Huisman flagship, the beautiful Sea Eagle II will keep wearing its crown. In just three years, it has sailed the world extensively, covering more than 45,000 nautical miles (83,300 km). And this is just the beginning.
