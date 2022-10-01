Nautor Swan Begins Construction on the Swan 128 Following the Success of the Swan 108

Superyachts have enjoyed a long stay as the top choice of the elite when it comes to spending their money. While they will not go away, recent developments might mean they will, however, have to become more eco-friendly.
For a while, we have seen a shift in every industry towards environmentally conscious options. Due to pressure from the public, everyone from car makers to airplane manufacturers has taken steps to reduce carbon emissions. Shipbuilders are not exempt from this movement either. The increased production and soaring popularity of catamarans serve as proof of this.
But they are starting to be joined by another format of a ship that is orders of magnitude more eco-friendly than any motor yacht. One that has been around for a long time and is now making a comeback. Of course, I am talking about the sailing yacht and the Swan128, made by Nautor Swan, is a splendid example.
At the Monaco Yacht Show, they revealed that construction of the sailing yacht has already begun and that it will consolidate their efforts in the superyacht segment. The ship will be about 128 feet long (39 meters), and it will have a sizeable sail area of 7,702 square feet (715.6 square meters).
This will allow the sailing yacht to reach its full speed even in light winds. Along with a double rudder blade and heeling contained to around 20 degrees, comfort and speed will surely match the elegance of this vessel.
When it comes to guests, up to 10 can find room in the ship’s dining saloon. Accommodation, on the other hand, is up to the owner, who can configure the vessel to a number of specifications. The entire aft area is dedicated to housing the crew. However, the fore is where the owner’s cabin is placed and has only a few design limitations, making it a great choice for those seeking a ship they can customize.
The exterior design comes courtesy of Lucio Micheletti at Micheletti + Partners and places a strong emphasis on lightness and functionality. This gives the ship a very clean and sporty look with an aft deck that can serve as a beach club and the possibility to add Pullman berths. A low-slung coachroof completes the sleek design akin to a supercar of the sea and makes this sailing yacht stand out.
Overall, the clean and crisp design, great sailing capabilities, and customizability make the Swan 128 a great entry by Nautor into the superyacht segment.
