New-Gen Hyundai Santa Fe Spied, Prototype Kind Enough To (Partially) Reveal Its Interior

Hyundai is preparing a successor to the Santa Fe. The mid-size crossover’s fifth generation has been snapped yet again doing its thing in the cold, and a prototype was kind enough to show us its partially camouflaged interior.
Actually, make that fully camouflaged, because there were wraps and stickers pretty much everywhere. The door cards had them, and so did the center console, and the center of the steering wheel, with the Korean automaker hiding the corporate logo there.

A pair of tablet-like screens with dominate the new dashboard panel. The new digital instrument cluster and infotainment system are expected to be quicker to respond, and to pack new features. The central air vents are much thinner than before, and further down, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe has physical knobs and buttons for the audio system and the multi-zone climate control. We can see a wireless charging pad on the new center console, as well as a large-sized cupholder. The gear selector was moved to the steering column.

On the outside, the next-gen Hyundai Santa Fe will look nothing like its predecessor. It will sport a boxy overall design, with fresh lines everywhere, some of which appear to have been inspired by the larger Palisade. It has square main clusters, a new interpretation of the grille, and a reshaped back end that is still not visible due to the fake hump that will come off in due course. Sporting chunkier roof racks, the floating-style roof line is accentuated by the blacked-out pillars, and it has new wheels whose pattern could slightly improve the fuel consumption.

Beneath the skin, the new Santa Fe is understood to use the N3 platform shared with the Kia Sorento. This move would automatically make the cabin more spacious, and it would be an even bigger step up over the compact Tucson. In the United States, it will likely be offered with seating for five, as Hyundai’s seven-seater role goes to the bigger Palisade here. Overseas, on the other hand, it will probably add an extra row of seats behind the second one.

It is still too early to speak about the powertrain family, even though it shouldn’t be long until the wraps will come off entirely. An array of gasoline units should make up the lineup, alongside a few electrified assemblies, with hybrid and/or plug-in hybrid mills perhaps rounding off the offering. The magic numbers will be disclosed in due course, during the grand unveiling, expected to take place in the second half of the year, with production kicking off shortly after. By the time it launches in the U.S., supposedly early next year, maybe with a small price bump over its predecessor, it will likely be a 2024 model.
