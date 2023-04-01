Facelifted Hyundai Sonata Gets a First CGI Visit From the Tuning Fairy

Subsequent to the online premiere earlier this week, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata has been hit by the tuning stick for the first time – well, sort of.
What do we mean by sort of? It’s actually quite simple, because (some of) the images shared above in the gallery are actually renderings. They were released on social media by kelsonik a few days ago, and they portray the facelifted Hyundai Sonata in a slightly sportier-looking attire.
Compared to the real deal, the mid-size sedan from the Korean company has chrome delete and black side mirror casings. The digital makeover of the car shows it with new wheels too, which have a less intricate design, and a Y-spoke pattern. Compared to the OEM ones, they are actually a bit bigger, and together with the slightly thinner rubber wrapped around them, they would affect the overall ride comfort of the car.
Back in the real world, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata celebrated its public unveiling at the Seoul Mobility Show, in South Korea. The auto event runs between March 30 and April 9, and chances are that we will get to see it in the flesh at the New York Auto Show this month. However, this is a mere rumor at this point, as at the time of writing, the auto marque has yet to confirm when it will officially touch down in the New World. We have yet to learn what will power it, and how much it will cost, though these details will likely be released in the coming months.
Compared to its predecessor, it has a more modern design, highlighted by the full-width LED light bar up front, new lighting units, grille, and bumper. The same goes for the other end, where it features a new bumper, and a different lighting signature. On the inside, they gave it a curved display, which mixes the 12.3-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital dials. The gear shifter was moved to the steering column, and the center console was revised. Hyundai also mentioned a large cup holder and tray in the press release, stating at the same time that the palm rest on the center console offers more comfort to the driver.
On a final note, we will remind you that the latest iteration Sonata could also be the last one, as its predecessor is nowhere on the horizon. The reason is that Hyundai is planning to ditch all ICE motors entirely, as they’re looking to go fully electric. This means that there is no more room in its lineup for a mid-size sedan powered by dead dinosaurs. But who knows, maybe the nameplate will return, as a rival to the likes of the Toyota Camry, albeit with zero emissions only.
