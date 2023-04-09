Ferrari Cross Daytona and Porsche 911 GT2 Dakar Seek to Travel Unbeaten CGI Paths

Today, passenger cars are almost a relic of the past, just like their ICE powertrains. In front of us, meanwhile, lies ahead the future of crossovers, SUVs, trucks, and also the EV lifestyle. But what if brands like Porsche or Ferrari resist the trends and, instead, adapt by reinventing them according to their needs?
Porsche, for example, is just about ready to bring out the refreshed 2024 Cayenne mid-size luxury crossover SUV into the open after we have already seen its cockpit in the first official pictures. Moving forward, soon, the next order of business will be to present the second-gen Macan as a fully electric model. Then, from the middle of the decade onward, the 718 series will follow the same zero-emissions precepts, and before we reach the 2030s, even the best-selling next-gen Cayenne will have to adapt to battery power to survive.
Meanwhile, Ferrari is not the exclusive sports car maker that it used to be. Instead, now it can also cater to families with its first-ever four-door model, the V12-powered Purosangue ultra-luxury super-CUV. It has coach doors and a 715-hp naturally aspirated 6.5-liter powerplant, signaling that it may be the last of the Mohicans in terms of ICE prowess, going forward.
Afterward, the electrified future is what lies ahead. But what if that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case, at least for a little (virtual) while longer? That is right, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, anything is possible, including a clash of high-riding Ferrari and Porsche supercars, as it turns out. In the real world, the high-riding sports car and sedan format is being actively explored by the series-produced Toyota Crown (S235, the sixteenth generation!) along with the limited-edition Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.
Moving into some fresh parallel CGI universes, though, this brawl is of the Ferrari versus Porsche kind, even if unintentionally. That is because we found a couple of pixel masters – Bruno Arena (aka brunoarena.designwall) and Emre Husmen (aka emrEHusmen on social media), who thought about two opposing yet attracting forces – their projects for a ‘Ferrari Cross Daytona’ and ‘Porsche 911 GT2 Dakar’ are basically on the same virtual page with the perspective of all-terrain high-end supercars.
But, at least, the beauty is in the details, such as the splendid carbon fiber weave for the Cross Daytona bits and pieces where usually automakers put just simpleton black plastic cladding. Also, that GT atmosphere is decidedly alluring, and the tiny roof spoiler just screams of astonishing form-follows-function-and-design wits.
However, if we move on to the Porsche 911 GT2 Dakar, there is an overabundance of details. Well, sort of, as the CGI expert just decided to rethink his prior 992-series Porsche 911 GT2 design into a cross-country all-rounder with a jacked suspension, meaty tires, and the same massive quantity of carbon fiber details.
And maybe because he was tired of writing a lot in the original description for the Porsche 911 GT2 series design project, he just used the exact same information for the Dakar built. So, in his hypothetical opinion, the two would share the same heart and soul, namely an 800-hp engine! That’s still cool, right?
Unfortunately, the Ferrari Cross Daytona is not a detailed 3D projection of a figment of the author’s imagination, but rather just a highly stylized sketch. Plus, there is only one POV to discuss – a traditional rear three-quarters view. Luckily, we can still extract some juicy details. First and foremost, this is clearly an ICE design, although it could also be a hybrid or a plug-in affair since there is no way of knowing what hides under the hood and if there is a plug cover up front, or not.
