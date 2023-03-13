What if the 2025 Lambo Huracan and Next Nissan GT-R Shared an Uncanny Trait?

Lamborghini – an exotic Italian automaker that sells models with V10 and V12 engines – might not have much in common with Nissan, a mass-market Japanese carmaker producing stuff like the $15,730 Versa sedan, right?
The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based Lamborghini has a storied legacy of stratospheric high performance that relates to raging bulls like the V12-powered Aventador and V10 ‘entry-level’ sports cars. Sure, it also has one very important 4.0-liter FSI twin-turbo V8 representative, the 641-horsepower Urus mid-size ultra-luxury super-SUV. But nothing with a lifted ride height from Nissan even dares to approach it, especially since the European producer also has stuff like the 657-hp Urus S and Urus Performante on sale.
Neither the massive Armada nor anything else from its U.S. roster even comes close, as far as the Ariya, Murano, Rogue, or Kicks options are concerned. Actually, not even buying one of each comes down to the same amount of dollars needed to secure a Lambo Urus, frankly. But, of course, there is something feisty from Nissan that can give any Huracan a run for its money. And that would be, naturally, the (R35) 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo, especially if you allow the crazy aftermarket world to have anything with it!
As a reminder, the Lambo Huracan is a mid-engine RWD or AWD sports car that is often considered a good entry point into the world of supercars thanks to its Audi R8-shared V10 engine. In its most powerful OEM depiction, the 5.2-liter has reached up to 640 ps/631 hp and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) in versions such as the LP 640-4 EVO or STO. And it’s no slouch, either, hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in around three seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in nine seconds, and up to 202 mph (325 kph).
Meanwhile, the R35 Nissan GT-R is the latest and most long-lasting evolution of the Skyline GT-R nameplate, reaching the status of independence back in 2007 and striving to show that V6 supercars do exist, ever since. Over the years, Nissan has upgraded the GT-R more times than we can remember (the latest refresh comes for the 2024 model year), and now the flagship Nismo variant boasts lots of aero tricks alongside 600 ps/ 592 hp representatives of the VR38DETT variety. By the way, because it’s a twin-turbo mill, it has 652 Nm (481 lb-ft), so this is how GT-Rs keep up with Huracans at the tracks.
Remember, while the rumor mill believes the Urus will inevitably go electric sooner or later, first the automaker will have to deal with the PHEV lifestyle. As such, both its Aventador and Huracan successors have also been confirmed and while the former will still make use of a big V12 and some electrons, the latter is rumored to ditch the naturally aspirated V10 in favor of an electrified twin-turbo V8 assembly with plug-in capabilities. And, as it turns out, in our case the EV revolution is the proverbial digital catch.
So, Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, usually plays with tuned vehicles but sometimes also loves to dabble with unofficial, unreleased new-generation model projects. His latest stint on the matter revolves around the all-new Lamborghini Huracan successor that is believed to rock the PHEV lifestyle as if it was born for it a long time ago. And some Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 inspiration, of course, at least as far as this digital POV is concerned.
Secondly, Bruno Arena, a pixel master dwelling under the brunoarena.designwall moniker on social media, has also imagined a stylish new generation sports car, aka the ‘R36’ Nissan GT-R Nismo. And as far as we can tell from the sole (rear) POV shared so far, there are no signs of ICE anymore. Instead, the hypothetical next-generation GT-R rocks the absence of an exhaust system like a stylish JDM boss, along with a subtle cap for plugging in the charging cable. Anyway, that was the catch for us – what if the next Huracan and GT-R still looked the part and were ready to fight each other, but with a little (or more) help from some electrons, after the EV revolution would take over?
Neither the massive Armada nor anything else from its U.S. roster even comes close, as far as the Ariya, Murano, Rogue, or Kicks options are concerned. Actually, not even buying one of each comes down to the same amount of dollars needed to secure a Lambo Urus, frankly. But, of course, there is something feisty from Nissan that can give any Huracan a run for its money. And that would be, naturally, the (R35) 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo, especially if you allow the crazy aftermarket world to have anything with it!
As a reminder, the Lambo Huracan is a mid-engine RWD or AWD sports car that is often considered a good entry point into the world of supercars thanks to its Audi R8-shared V10 engine. In its most powerful OEM depiction, the 5.2-liter has reached up to 640 ps/631 hp and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) in versions such as the LP 640-4 EVO or STO. And it’s no slouch, either, hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in around three seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in nine seconds, and up to 202 mph (325 kph).
Meanwhile, the R35 Nissan GT-R is the latest and most long-lasting evolution of the Skyline GT-R nameplate, reaching the status of independence back in 2007 and striving to show that V6 supercars do exist, ever since. Over the years, Nissan has upgraded the GT-R more times than we can remember (the latest refresh comes for the 2024 model year), and now the flagship Nismo variant boasts lots of aero tricks alongside 600 ps/ 592 hp representatives of the VR38DETT variety. By the way, because it’s a twin-turbo mill, it has 652 Nm (481 lb-ft), so this is how GT-Rs keep up with Huracans at the tracks.
Remember, while the rumor mill believes the Urus will inevitably go electric sooner or later, first the automaker will have to deal with the PHEV lifestyle. As such, both its Aventador and Huracan successors have also been confirmed and while the former will still make use of a big V12 and some electrons, the latter is rumored to ditch the naturally aspirated V10 in favor of an electrified twin-turbo V8 assembly with plug-in capabilities. And, as it turns out, in our case the EV revolution is the proverbial digital catch.
So, Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, usually plays with tuned vehicles but sometimes also loves to dabble with unofficial, unreleased new-generation model projects. His latest stint on the matter revolves around the all-new Lamborghini Huracan successor that is believed to rock the PHEV lifestyle as if it was born for it a long time ago. And some Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 inspiration, of course, at least as far as this digital POV is concerned.
Secondly, Bruno Arena, a pixel master dwelling under the brunoarena.designwall moniker on social media, has also imagined a stylish new generation sports car, aka the ‘R36’ Nissan GT-R Nismo. And as far as we can tell from the sole (rear) POV shared so far, there are no signs of ICE anymore. Instead, the hypothetical next-generation GT-R rocks the absence of an exhaust system like a stylish JDM boss, along with a subtle cap for plugging in the charging cable. Anyway, that was the catch for us – what if the next Huracan and GT-R still looked the part and were ready to fight each other, but with a little (or more) help from some electrons, after the EV revolution would take over?