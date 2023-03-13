2024 Toyota Tundra HD 1794 Edition Takes Imaginary Dig at Super Duty Supremacy

The Japanese automaker introduced the latest (and, arguably, greatest) third-generation XK70 Tundra full-size pickup truck late in 2021, and the model has been doing ‘so-so’ ever since.
On one hand, the latest installment, which is one of just two nameplates available with a hybrid powertrain alongside the F-150, thanks to its mighty “i-Force Max” with 437 combined hp, has ranked fourth during the 2022 season of sales across the United States market. It certainly improved - over 27% - on the previous year, and with more than 104k deliveries it was enough to beat stuff like the GMC Sierra HD or the Nissan Titan series, for example.
But, on the other hand, the Titan is doing so badly it should not even be considered a foe anymore and during the first months of 2023 we heard increasingly worrying news about Tundra’s well-being. It turns out that Toyota’s legendary reliability has also taken a hit as of late, at least as far as the XK70 is concerned, judging by the software update needed to fix the potential blank instrument cluster or the fact that the tonneau cover might detach and fly out in pursuit of new ‘adventures.’
Anyway, that is just like rallying to the troubling times, frankly. So, perhaps the Rising Sun carmaker should just contemplate new ways of expanding Tundra’s reach, beyond the already satisfying way it relates to the XK80 Sequoia full-size three-row SUV. And no, we are not referring to the rumor mill’s passion for depicting the next-generation mid-size Tacoma as a smaller version of the Sequoia and Tundra. Instead, again by way of the imaginative realm of digital car content creation, we are going to discuss the idea of Toyota attacking the heavy-duty commercial pickup truck segment!
The good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube are the ones who have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced Toyota Tundra HD, and we have to say that it is a veritable ‘offense’ to the Ford Super Duty supremacy, as well as the GM and Stellantis HD pursuers. Naturally, that means the resident pixel master has also taken the time of thinking about a larger cockpit compared to the regular Tundra, although not much else has changed in terms of unofficial styling.
Then it is time for the now traditional hypothetical color reel, which is more bounteous than a diamond store, and last – but certainly not least – the news outlet compares their imagined, ritzy 2024 Toyota Tundra HD 1794 Edition with a string of competitors. The Ford Super Duty is first, of course, by way of an F-350 apparition because the Tundra HD is a dually, too. Next up come the GMC Sierra HD and Chevy Silverado HD but, interestingly, the Ram HD series is missing in action – either intentionally, or not.
