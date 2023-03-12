‘Cartoon’ 2025 Alfa Stelvio Meets EV Foes, the 2025 Alpine GTX and 2026 Polestar 6

Never mind the upcoming Alfa Romeo sports car (allegedly dubbed 6C), the first veritable ‘supercar’ in more than a decade and a half for the company – has everyone heard that the next Giulia is going electric, and after the Tesla Model S Plaid?!
Sure, the Italian luxury manufacturer first needs to sort out why it has been losing customers with just two model series – the modern Giulia sedan (Type 952) and the performance compact crossover SUV dubbed Stelvio (Type 949). Luckily, last year they started the contemporary renaissance (not the Middle Ages one that marked the transition to modernity) with help from the new Tonale compact CUV.
Some of you, especially the Alfa Romeo fans dwelling in the United States, might also know it as the more affordable and potentially cooler Dodge Hornet, as the Tonale is not just the company’s first hybrid and PHEV model but also another chip off the old, ultra-expensive block. Anyway, before properly getting into the EV saddle, the Stellantis brand (one of sixteen, and also one of the many that rest on its historical laurels and thinks a model series or two will do against prolific competitors) still must deal with the last ICE monsters.
Those would be the recently refreshed Alfa Giulia and Stelvio, of course, which are also coming to market – and soon, judging by the spied prototypes that wear camouflage like caped crusaders (hint, Zorro!) – in feistier Quadrifoglio form. Going past the next couple of model years, the upcoming next-generation Giulia has already been confirmed with EV power across the board as ICEs are slowly but steadily going out of fashion – and we can easily imagine the second iteration of the Stelvio might also follow suit.
Even better, at least for Alfa fans that recall the days when Romeo also stood for motorsport, not just a Shakespearean lover boy, the next Giulia Quadrifoglio has been confirmed with Tesla Model S Plaid levels of power, aka 1,000 ps or 986 horsepower. Yeah, Europeans just do not get it that 1,020 horsepower is something along the lines of 1,034 ps, for sure! Anyway, that is for them to sort out as we have other EV fish to fry. That is because Alfa Romeo’s corner-office head honchos have also confirmed that larger EVs are in the work and the focus is – of course – on the North American region.
Just recently, in between more fleshed-out (and colored) 3D design projects like a four-door 2024 Volkswagen ID. Beetle and all sorts of supercars and SUVs, he is also onto a pack of sketched crossovers and sedans. They all share one desirable connection to the future, of course – they are all of the electrified variety. But in between the hypothetical 2024 Koenigsegg Pure, 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLS, and 2025 Ferrari SP6, plus even the enticing 2025 Bugatti Grace, there is nothing like a trio of feisty EV crossovers, right?
As such, his sporty 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio EV dream is joined by visions of a 2025 Alpine GTX companion for the A110 sports car and even of a 2025 Polestar 6, which is retconned from the brand’s upcoming first-ever convertible into a family high rider with subtle Volvo DNA. Now, just because these are mere sketches it does not mean they are just wishful thinking.
They can also be seen as design exercises to please the hearts and eyes of fans that only want to know the automotive industry as a place inhabited by crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – not by old-school passenger cars. And, because we are always looking for a bit of competition, do choose your favorite and let us know about the decision in the comments section embedded below, please.
