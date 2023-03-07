There's a New BMW X2 Coming, and It'll Look Like a Smaller X6

Can’t afford or don’t want the BMW X6 nor the X4? Well, then you should probably wait for the Munich-based auto marque to launch the all-new X2, as they have made it look like a smaller alternative to its larger siblings.
While the current BMW X2 kind of blurs the line between traditional hatchbacks and premium subcompact crossovers, the next generation will be more of a SAC (sports activity coupe) than ever. The much-deserved upgrade, if you’re into such rides, will likely help boost its sales.
However, that’s a story for another time, and for now, we will put the hypothetical spotlight on some of the key changes. These will comprise the sloping roofline, much more raked rear windscreen, slightly longer front and rear overhangs, and new fascias that will bring it in line with some of the brand’s modern vehicles.
A less practical and more expensive take on the latest BMW X1, the upcoming X2 is expected to mirror its design on the inside, featuring the curved display that will combine the digital dials behind the steering wheel and the infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard. The overall panel, as well as the center console, and maybe the door cards, seats, and so on, could be shared between the two models. Sportier versions will be decorated by the usual M logos, and will get exclusive upholstery and trim, in addition to other modifications.
Our spy photographers have snapped different prototypes testing in all sorts of environments these past few months, including the M35i variant, expected with just over 300 hp produced by its 2.0-liter four-banger, and directed to the front-biased all-wheel drive system via an automatic transmission. Additional gasoline burners will join the family, and so will an all-electric derivative likely christened the iX2. Also, we wouldn’t act surprised if they launch it with one or two diesels on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Now, while BMW may have yet to drop the camo, the internet has. In this case, the two renderings portraying the design of the all-new X2 came from germanysfinest43, and they show it in a hot derivative, with sporty styling defined by the beefy side skirts, two spoilers out back, an aggressive diffuser, quad exhaust tips, and a few other bits and bobs, finished in a rather classy silver paint.
If it really ends up looking like this, and it probably will (for the most part) judging by the previous spy shots, then it will throw one serious punch at some of its biggest rivals in the segment, like the Mercedes-Benz GLA. The question is: would you contribute to its success by purchasing a copy? Speak your mind below in the comments area.
