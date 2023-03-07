SpeedKore 1970 Plymouth Barra’Cuda Takes a CGI Drift Tour of Ford's World

No, that is not a typo – SpeedKore and Abimelec Arellano (aka abimelecdesign), their virtual artist partner – purposedly separated the ‘Barra’ and ‘Cuda’ segments of the classic Plymouth Barracuda moniker.
While the Ford Mustang is credited as the initiator of the ‘pony’ car segment, that does not mean it was alone in the field – especially since its development was one of the worst-kept secrets of the automotive industry, at the time. As such, no wonder that rivals such as the iconic Plymouth Barracuda arrived on the market around the same time in 1964 – with Chrysler’s model based heavily on the Plymouth Valiant model.
Alas, that was only valid for the first two generations (1964-1966 and 1967 to 1969) because the third and final iteration (1970-1974) switched the platform from the Chrysler A-body to the E-body, which was solely used by the Barracuda and the larger Dodge Challenger. And, naturally, this is the one iteration to dream about if you are a diehard Plymouth aficionado. Just like Abimelec Arellano and the team at SpeedKore, as it turns out.
The pixel master and the famous performance group composed both of engineers and “artisans” have an ongoing ‘what if’ series and they have already reached episode number six. During the previous installments, they imagined stuff like a 1972 Dodge Demon ‘Krampus’ with a ‘spooly boy’ under the hood and outrageous JDM inspiration, supercharged Hemis for crazy Chargers looking to get clad in motorsport glory, Plymouth Cudas with a full virtual carbon fiber widebody, and even the 1958 Plymouth Fury from Christine turning ‘Hellafurious. So, it is pretty clear they love them’ Mopars, right?
Well, you might want to reconsider that vision once you see what they have in the digital store for this ‘Cuda. As such, their latest virtual creation is a 1970 Plymouth Barra’Cuda, which is a “Detroit thoroughbred with an Australian heart, (aka) a hybrid of a different sort.” Their strategy was “simple,” as they took the 1970 ‘Cuda, reduced weight, added power, and made it drift like a JDM hero when hooked to Ford’s well-known Barra inline-six engine! Blasphemy, yes, but of the wishful thinking kind, do remember that.
Anyway, if ever real, this would be a proper monster, complete with SpeedKore’s “prepreg carbon fiber,” wider wheel wells to allow the fitment of Rotiform x Hoonigan Industries ROC-H aftermarket wheels shod in sticky Toyos and dressed in a bespoke SpeedKore livery imagined on the spot by the CGI expert. Moving under the hood, the 4.0-liter Ford Barra mill rocks a Garrett GT47/88 turbo, custom intercooler, and a bit of publicity for Motul’s products. Meanwhile, the radiator is at the back, and the Formula Drift competition cage is contrasted by Alcantara's “accouterments!”
