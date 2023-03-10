Ferrari ‘SP’ Testarossa Gets Hommage Reinventions for the Virtual 21st Century

In the real world, reviews have started pouring in about the latest and (arguably) greatest Prancing Horse – aka the 715-hp, V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue coach door ultra-luxury super-SUV.
That means it is just a matter of time before the Italian house of ultra-expensive thoroughbreds unleashes its latest offspring into the wild to do battle with the rest of the establishment. The Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX707, Lambo Urus, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan better beware of the new menace looking on the horizon. But that is not something that troubles the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. On the contrary, the pixel masters dealt with the Purosangue back when it was officially presented and now, they are back to old-school Ferraris.
Well, at least some of them are, according to the good folks over at Car Design Media and Car Design World, who have tipped us off to a couple of recent modern-vintage one-off digital projects based on the Testarossa. That would be the Ferrari Type F110 flat-12 mid-engine sports car born in 1984, by the way. I have no idea why this cool successor of the Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer exerts such a tremendous attraction on the world of virtual automotive artists, but we can all rest assured that it is one subject that brings out some passionate CGIs.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of recent examples. First, here is the crimson ‘Ferrari SP Testarossa’ one-off stemming from the dreams of Kang Choi (aka kangchoi99), which is obviously a project destined to live a bespoke lifestyle if anyone had the money and audacity to request it from Ferrari as part of the ritzy SP series. Unfortunately, the author does not share any technical details about this reinvented Testarossa one-off and also gives no clues regarding the potential Ferrari base of CGI operations.
On the other hand, the second reimagining (from cardesignworld), aka the Ferrari Testarossa Hommage by Marco Maltese from Maltese Design Car Concept (aka maltesedesign_concept on social media), is equally stunning thanks to its retro-modern cues but also firmly rooted in the reality of the SF90 Stradale flagship. As such, this proposition would clearly use the plug-in hybrid powertrain composed of the 3.9-liter F154 twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors, thus churning out at least 986 horsepower.
By the way, as the original Ferrari Testarossa is fast approaching the hour of its 40th anniversary, wouldn’t it be cool if all these virtual design projects had an echo with either Ferrari or a posh collector and the Prancing Horse came up with a real tribute to the grand tourer that was at the time one of the most popular all-time designs of the exotic Italian house? Well, that would be a cool way to rival the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 revival, for sure!
