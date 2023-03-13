2024 Ford F-150 Truck Refresh Gets Imagined With All Possible Interior Changes

In between the latest reasons to get hyped about the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford’s continued domination of the full-size pickup truck market, it seems that everything is in a good and orderly fashion in the United States car market. Well, wait just a CGI minute, will you?
Sure, some people are trying to spill all the beans on the Tesla Cybertruck that is so fashionably late at the North American EV pickup truck party that even the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV plus maybe 2025/2026 Ram 1500 REV might have a chance to try and attack the current Ford F-150 Lightning supremacy. And, of course, the latter – along with its ICE and hybrid cousins, is going through the usual quality and reliability ordeal.
But we all know the memes about Ford Motor Company’s background with recalls, right? As such, we should not be surprised that the F-Series has still kept its supremacy in terms of pickup truck sales, especially since FoMoCo says the Lightning buyers are a bit different than traditional pickup truck buyers, so the EV model is not stealing the bread and butter from the ICE and hybrid siblings. But what comes next?
Do we prepare for something completely new or is a tradition going to be upheld? Well, as far as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, surprisingly, the latter case is more beloved than other ideas. That is, at least, as far as this CGI venue is concerned. So, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the (CGI) F-150 action occurs after we previously got to check out the hypothetical, unofficial facelift on the main social media reel.
No worries, the host is thorough and while the features are focused on “how the interior of the new Ford F-150 2024MY refresh could look like,” there are also colorful digital depictions of the potential Super Duty-inspired changes around the exterior interspersed with the cockpit action. But what makes the 2024 Ford F-150 prone to a refresh? According to the CGI author, the arrival of the fourteenth generation in late 2020 for the 2021 model year and the continued pressure from rivals like GM, Stellantis, and Toyota foes might trigger faster action in Dearborn, Michigan.
However, it is one to believe that Ford will swiftly prepare the 2024 model year for some subtle or significant changes to cope with the competition and another to reach past the heavily-camouflaged attire of the prototypes to understand what has been ordered by the corner office head honchos and the engineering doctors. As such, the interior presentation is a larger one, and with four possible turns of the CGI events – a Lightning-like style, a massively wide infotainment system screen, a larger display, or just minor new material and color alterations. So, which one suits you best?
