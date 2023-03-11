The 2024 BMW X6 M Doesn’t Fly Under the Radar? Here’s a Stealthy CGI That Will

On the subject of super SUVs, the list of most powerful activity vehicles has kind of exploded in recent years – and automakers are showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.
The Aston Martin DBX707 has tried to unlock the key to Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan plus Bentley Bentayga Speed supremacy but mass-market and premium carmakers are also not shy of joining the party. As such, there are the likes of the Alpina XB7, Audi RSQ8, 644-hp BMW XM, Cadillac Escalade-V, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and 710-hp Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, among others.
Soon, there will also be monster apparitions like the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue or 738-hp BMW XM Label Red to discuss, if you have the right amount of cash. Even if you don’t, that does not necessarily mean that you have to miss out on the super-SUV party if your attraction toward high-performance models stems from German directions. The Mercedes-AMG G 63 or GLE 63 S can rock the world with 577 hp or 603 horsepower, for example.
And just recently, their nemesis from Bavaria, aka BMW, has also refreshed the 2024 X5 and X6 lines. More importantly, the facelift has also touched the flagship X5 M and X6 M siblings, which are more like twins than ever, at least when viewed from the reworked front. Both are now only available in Competition form and with mild hybrid V8 power under the hood to the tune of 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. And some may even dare say that either of them represents a much better-looking alternative to the regular BMW XM 50e.
But what happens when even the quirky X6 M Competition is not looking good enough for your garage? Well, at least as far as the real world is concerned, we guess those people will just have to stop running amok crying their outrage and choose a different option from the competition. Those who are a bit more stubborn than that can also find relief in a parallel universe, though.
That would be the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, where folks usually take matters into their hands – or, rather, as is the case here, at the tip of their CGI brush. So, first, here is the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who recently tried to reimagine the X6 M Competition more mildly than anyone expected – especially judging by his previous BMW i7 body kit attempt.
Second embedded below is also the cool work of Sander Sonts, the graphic designer of automotive ideas tucked behind the disander_concepts moniker on social media, who is touting a much brisker X6 M redesign, on the other hand. And while some might say it feels a bit nondescript, others might believe the integration of the humongous kidney grille and split-headlight design is much better than what BMW achieved in real life with the controversial XM and 7 Series.
