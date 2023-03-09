F-Type ‘Shark’ Is an Unlikely CGI Candidate for Greatness, Much Like a ‘Bullitt’ Buick

Not long ago, we found out directly from Jaguar Land Rover that one of its prized ‘feline’ possessions was ready to end its worldly affairs following the celebration of 75 years of sports cars for the cat in Whitley, Coventry, UK.
As part of the classic new model year update strategy, Jaguar created the 2024 F-Type 75 to mark the anniversary of the period it considers official when talking about its sports cars. The model will be offered for just one model year and after that, there will be no more F-Types to speak of, as the Porsche 911 rival never lived up to the lofty standards imposed by the competition and Jaguar is anyway ready to fully embrace the EV revolution as soon as possible.
That is yet another model that heard the sound of the death knell, just like the Renault Megane RS Ultime, for example. And that might turn out to be a problem for the series’ small but ardent following. Both in the real world, as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out. For example, Sean Demetros, the automotive 3D artist using the Demetr0s Designs label on social media, thinks there are more F-Types out there in the wild than expected but not a lot of them are modified.
So, he started wondering about the potential looks of a crazy tuning, customization, and personalization program – and then also did something about it. Thus, taking matters into his hands, or rather at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case here, the pixel master went after the (army instead of British) green looks of greatness, sprinkled with a thoroughly slammed attitude and an extra-widebody atmosphere. But wait, as that is not all, judging by the exposed rear with a modded exhaust, the big-lipped chrome-and-gray aftermarket wheels, the humongous cut in the hood, or the big shark fin residing in the back.
Unfortunately, there are no details regarding the technical specifications, meaning that we have no idea if that black engine is still an F-Type R’s P575 supercharged 5.0-liter V8 with 575 ps/567 horsepower or something feistier if the sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds and the electronically limited max speed of 186 mph/300 kph are not enough. So, maybe it’s time to think about other crazy, equally green digital projects we have seen as of late.
jlord8 moniker on social media is giving us a big old-school treat of the Bullitt variety. Remember the 1968 neo-noir action thriller movie starring the great Steve McQueen as a detective lieutenant with a love for Ford Mustangs and lengthy chases through San Francisco? Well, Bullitt has become a veritable pop culture legend that also allowed the Blue Oval company to make a few bucks more on the account of selling a special edition Ford Mustang Bullitt for a while.
The model has since been superseded by the arguably cooler Ford Mustang Mach 1, which is said to offer “legendary American muscle” for $56,570 alongside a 470-hp Coyote 5.0-liter V8 and the Mach 1 Handling Package, among many others. But we are not flaunting Jim’s social media reel to discuss modern endeavors anymore, as we already wrapped the contemporary case with the green F-Type. Instead, some old-school models are also getting the same shade along with a CGI Bullitt treatment, and we have to admit they’re not only quirky but also a little bit enticing.
As such, meet the imaginary Ford Bullitt Cougar, SVT Lightning, Crown Victoria, Bronco, and SHO family. No worries, they are all tucked inside the gallery for everyone to admire or scratch their heads at the thought of Steve McQueen driving any of them in a Bullitt sequel! Then you need more of the suspension of disbelief to also understand why the author turned “blasphemous” and suddenly veered toward his eternal GM passion to cook up a Bullitt Buick as the latest (and potentially greatest) entry into the CGI series.
