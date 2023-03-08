AI-Bred Chevy x Ford Models Dwelling Under the ‘Chord’ Name Feel so Unhinged

As far as automotive fans are concerned, when talking about The Big Detroit Three, there is a near-universal separation of brands between General Motors, FoMoCo, and what is now known as Stellantis.
That is one of the universal ‘what’s what’ truths of the automotive world and even little toddlers with a penchant for cars normally know how to attribute the bowtie to the GM group of brands and the blue oval to the Ford Motor Company rivals. But that only happens in real life, as it turns out.
As far as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, when you also involve a little bit of AI fusion, truisms can easily get distorted, convoluted, or just plain mixed. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have yet another eloquent set of examples courtesy of automotive.ai, the digital creator of “automotive designs from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence.”
Since the last time his AI-assisted work caught our attention to check out some cop, school, and fire cars that scrambled our imagination and brand understanding, he has been quite busy making car coffee and automotive appliances, as well as BMW or Cadillac golf carts, among other things - such as Cayenne, F-150, Golf, or Viper limousines. And if you start to think that both the artist and his AI tools have become a little unhinged, no worries, they dragged us right back into ‘mundane’ stuff like the unlikely association between Ford and GM’s Chevy for a tight mass-market collaboration.
Actually, things are even worse than they seem to be, judging by the ‘Chord’ nameplate invented from adjoining Ford and Chevrolet brands. As it turns out, the pixel master and his AI sidekick decided that if you want things right then you first need to establish a background story. Thus, they came up with the bonkers CGI hypothesis that this collaboration has been going on for enough time that the Ford Thunderbird and the original Chevy Corvette had a baby together, or that the K5 Blazer and Bronco were the same.
Moving on to modern times, fans say that the mix of Silverado and F-150 works quite well, and together “they make a fairly handsome pickup.” Meanwhile, the Malibu Fusion has nothing going on for itself, speaking miles as to why Detroit Three passenger cars are a dying breed – they are so generic they have become interchangeable, and probably no one would notice. On the other hand, a few others cannot ever be unseen – like the ‘Vette-Stang mix, or the final hero of the ‘Chord’ slide, which was dubbed as ‘Probestang Camvetto GT-28’ by the author himself!
