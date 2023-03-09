VB Subaru WRX (Warm) Hatchback Looks Like a Digital Poor Man’s GR Corolla Rival

Once upon a time, a long time ago, there were three little piglets, sorry, Japanese automakers, that loved to play both on tarmac and in the dirt, so they went racing and found out about WRC.
The world rally championship proved a fantastic opportunity for them to highlight some of their cool rides, such as the Toyota Celica, Subaru Impreza WRX STi, and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. Over time, just like in the tale, only one of them proved adaptable and also built a durable-enough business ‘home’ outside of motorsport to continue and support the rallying passion without constraints.
As such, today we see only Toyota dominate the charts with its GR Yaris Rally1 model, whereas Subie and Mitsu are just distant stories all set in a glorious past. Even worse, only one of the latter two still exists, albeit with the second-gen VB Subaru WRX being just a pale shadow of what the WRX STi nameplate used to stand for. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as reviews and races alike have proven this to be a loser, which is quite sad, indeed.
Alas, there are always solutions. We are not sure what could be done in the real world, but across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, there is nothing that can trump the desire to set things right, once again. Here, let us give you an example courtesy of the virtual artist tucked behind the Theottle moniker on social media, who has resorted to CGI slicing and dicing the latest Subie into making the WRX a nimbler (hot) hatchback.
It comes after the pixel master first made a sedan variant of the latest Impreza but that was not very interesting, so we are just going to brush it off and forget about it in a second. Moving on, the VB Subaru WRX hatchback could have a lot more going on for itself because, if ever real, it would have to face off with the cool $36k 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and its crazy GR Yaris-snatched three-cylinder 1.6-liter turbo mill. In case anyone forgot, the engineers extracted up to 300 ponies out of the mill and hooked them up to AWD and a six-speed stick shift.
Meanwhile, to make it CGI-possible, the author decided to use a JDM-spec VB Subaru WRX S4 as the base – but it does not matter too much, as just like in other regions, including North America, it comes equipped with the same 2.4-liter FA24 direct-injected turbo boxer engine that is only capable of churning out 271 horsepower. The rest of the digital DNA, meanwhile, was snatched from the regular 2023 Impreza and also from the XV/Crosstrek. In the end, pardon the unapologetic thought, but this just feels like a cheaper, less powered, poor man’s rival to the GR Corolla. Sorry, Subie!
