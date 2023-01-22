Record-Breaking Drive From Sebastian Ogier Kicks Off the 2023 WRC Season the Right Way

The Monte-Carlo rally is probably the most exciting race on the WRC calendar. Narrow roads and outstanding panorama make it a favorite among drivers and fans all over the world. This weekend, on this great scenery, we witnessed a spectacular, record-breaking drive from Sébastien Ogier to kick off this year’s rally season the right way.
Competing only “part-time” with the Gazoo Racing team, Sébastien Ogier set a new world record, grabbing his ninth win at the Monte Carlo rally this weekend, giving us a great opening to the 2023 WRC season.
Ogier’s win wasn’t free of drama, being plagued with the loss of the hybrid boost and a clutch issue that resulted in a late change of the gearbox. That said, aiding his win streak was the misfortune of teammate Elfyn Evans on stage 5, where he suffered a puncture, thus extending the Frenchman's lead over his rapidly-approaching teammate.
He piloted the GR Yaris to a 16.0-second lead over his teammate. Alongside for this record-breaking run was co-driver Vincent Landais, who also celebrated his first-ever win on the world-level stage.
The good news for the Gazoo Racing team doesn't end there, though, as second place was also secured by the other Yaris pocket-rocket, piloted by Kalle Rovanperä. He managed to secure the win on four stages, threatening Ogier’s plans to win.
Even with the record-breaking drive by Sébastien Ogier, there was even more drama this weekend on the mountain roads above Monaco. After the 18 stages, Thierry Neuville placed third. He was well on his way to taking second from Rovanperä, but heavy tire wear prevented that. That said, he managed to put himself in front of Elfyn Evans and, as a result, denied Toyota a one-two-three finish.
Also, making his M-Sport Ford Puma debut, Ott Tänak placed fifth in front of junior Toyota driver Takamoto Katsuta, who suffered heartbreaking suspension damage on the final stage. That said, he managed to limp to the finish, snagging sixth overall, with a 14.9 seconds lead in front of Hyundai driver Dani Sordo, who had a hybrid unit fault the entire day.
The top ten was completed by Esapekka Lappi, bringing home eighth place in his Hyundai debut, and WRC2 phenomenons Nikolay Gryazin and Yohan Rossel, who came in ninth and tenth, respectively.
It was a really exciting weekend for rallying. We had a little bit of everything - broken records, drama, mishaps, and great driving - everything we love about racing, and, to top things off, it was in one of the greatest places to ever host a race.
This was a great opener for the 2023 WRC season, giving us hope and excitement for a great year of racing awaiting on the rally stages all over the world.
