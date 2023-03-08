All-New 2024 Toyota Corolla Touring Gets Imagined as a Thirteenth-Gen Cross-Wagon

Just in case one hasn’t noticed the latest trends across the automotive industry, hype surrounds the EV revolution and crossovers, SUVs, plus trucks – instead of passenger cars. And maybe that is not such a dreadful thing, if you ask Toyota, for example.
But, of course, that also does not mean the classic sectors of the automotive industry are going down without a proper fight. There are still plenty of passenger car options available even across the U.S. market, from the meager 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback that retails for just a little over $16k to the high-performance 592-horsepower Audi RS 6 Avant, which at almost $122k is more expensive than even the 2023 Audi S8 limousine, for example.
Also, interestingly enough, the most well-equipped (potentially final) bulwarks of passenger car pride can be seen among Asian carmakers. Kia and Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Nissan, or Honda and Toyota, they all have something for everyone, from the small $16,750 Rio to the $36,135 people hauler responding to the 2023 Sienna call for refreshing or unsavory soccer mom and hockey dad jokes. Anyway, speaking of Toyota, the Japanese automaker is one of the biggest citadels of traditional hatchback, sedan, and sports car lifestyles.
Their U.S. family of models kicks off above the $20k threshold (well, we are not talking about Mitsu or Kia here, right?) with the eternal Corolla series, which can be had in Sedan (both ICE and Hybrid), Hatchback, and feisty GR Corolla form. The Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ is not missing in action (from $27,450), and the Mirai fuel cell is another partner for e-mobility if you are feeling ready for the future and have around $50k to spend on the latest trends that may or may not pan out in the near BEV or FCEV perspective. As for the Camry, it really needs no introduction, thanks to its best-seller status. Oh, and let us not forget about the ‘odd’ ones, aka the small and nimble $28k GR86 or the mighty $44k GR Supra, as well as the recent reintroduction of the Crown nameplate to North America as the $40k hybrid S235 crossover-sedan.
The sixteenth generation of the mid-size luxury nameplate has been brought back to the United States not as a regular sedan, but as a member of the new breed of passenger car CUVs – aka traditional models riding on (small) stilts and packing not just the higher driver’s position, but also various elements that are akin to standard crossovers, like enhanced body protection. Toyota, as always, has not reinvented the wheel and instead merely jumped on board with the latest trend – we should all recall that affordable Romanian brand Dacia has been ultra-successful in promoting the Sandero Stepway crossover hatchback around Europe and now its Stepway series has become a staple of the marque, even touching the base Logan sedan.
Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing a new Toyota Corolla generation – in full CGI, of course.
This is not his first Toyota joyride, as recent digital projects span from Stout reinvention ideas that would help the nameplate make a rugged comeback to scare all the Ford Mavericks and Hyundai Santa Cruzes away to obscure models like the Fortuner or Hiace EVs. Naturally, he also had virtual thoughts about famous high riders like the 4Runner SUV or Tacoma truck, so we should not be surprised that he also decided to fiddle with the best-selling car nameplate in the world, aka the Toyota Corolla.
And his vision of the upcoming thirteenth generation is a little different from the norm, as his 2024 or 2025 model year Corolla is a Touring variant. As such, his imagined all-new iteration is not a regular station wagon, but rather more of a combination of crossover and SW, frankly, as the Crown inspiration is more than obvious. After all, we do not need the additional black plastic protection for confirmation, as the pixel master actually forgot the crown badge up front, perhaps quite intentionally!