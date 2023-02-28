Customized and Tuned Audi RS 6 Avant Goes for Slammed AWD Donuts in LA Rain

These days, finding a brand-new station wagon for sale in the United States has become kind of like the lost art of navigating with a map – everyone once did it, but now not anymore.
Along with soccer mom MPVs, the hockey dad station wagons have become collateral damage in the rising war for supremacy by crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Passenger cars have been steadily losing ground but not everything is forsaken, just yet, not on the EV front if we think of the Tesla Model S and 3, and also not on the performance side of things, be it ICE or EV.
Alas, if you really want your car to sound menacingly cool, then perhaps you need to indulge in one more ICE idea. And if you really want a practical station wagon, then the subtle folks over at Audi still offer the underrated yet bonkers 2023 RS 6 Avant for no less than $121,900. For that kind of money, there is an eight-speed Tiptronic auto transmission, quattro all-wheel drive, RS sport air suspension, and dynamic all-wheel steering, along with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 592 horsepower under the hood.
But here is the catch – no matter how many OEM options you add (and there is an abundance of choice to make sure the profits get racked up pretty quickly), there is always the reduced peril that another Audi RS 6 Avant will turn out exactly the same as yours. As such, there is always the solution of buzzing the aftermarket realm for a bit of personalization. And this is exactly what happened here with the Nardo Grey RS 6 seen rocking some fancy teal brake calipers.
As such, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have another YouTube vlog episode out, and we are certainly going to be talking about the rare RS 6 Avant they just finished customizing with some cool new features. As such, the tuned example (Vik, the host, says APR goodies for the engine and a throatier exhaust setup) got slammed on the biggest-lipped RDB Signature wheels they could find around the shop. But that is not all, as the outlet is also premiering its first 1016Industries aerodynamic kit for the Audi RS 6 Avant.
The pack is composed of numerous carbon fiber goodies, such as the extensions for the doorsteps, the front bumper apron, the hood add-on (which can be had in body-matching paint, exposed carbon fiber, or a combination of both like on this one), plus the humongous rear diffuser and the subtle roof spoiler. They did not talk about any interior changes, so probably there were no modifications for the cockpit. And, although it was a rainy day in Los Angeles, complete with a flash-flood warning, they still dared to take it out for a spin around the block… and some parking-lot AWD donuts!
