Mercedes-Dodge ‘ChallenGeer’ Shows the Digital Aftermath of Muscle Car x SUV Love

Since it is spring, the season of rebirth, everyone is having a lot of reborn thoughts – including some of the quirkier representatives of the modern automotive industry.
But we are not here to discuss the latest OEM ideas or the fresh dreams of the aftermarket kingdom. Frankly, we are not even going to dwell in the real world. Instead, let us take a joyride across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators where there is a reanimation of the long-lost art of CGI mashups. Actually, it wasn’t gone, it was probably just dormant and waiting for pixel masters to discover the utility of AI tools that make it incredibly easy to adjoin various brands and models into a total hodgepodge.
Interestingly, the virus also spread to some of the more traditional members of the digital guild. Such was recently the case with Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, also known as andras.s.veres on social media, who decided to ‘steal’ a CGI mashup idea from a fellow pixel master. Of course, he did give proper credit to flybyartist for enticing him to some “amazing Bugatti muscle car concepts,” and this was the main reason Veres also came out with the ‘Dodge x Bugatti SRT Chiron Hellcat’ that virtually challenged our understanding of proper V8 muscle.
Now, as it turns out, the Dodge Challenger rubbed on him more than we could have imagined, and the CGI expert continued along the mashup lines to propose the situation of a love child made by a surprising Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Dodge Challenger couple. The result is a bit like a kid wearing both glasses and braces, at least from the front. Jokes aside, the changes are not that big – just the headlights, the radiator grille, the R/T or SRT badges (depending on the POV), and the single or dual nostrils riding on the hood seem to come from the Dodge side of the CGI mashup equation.
By the way, if this feels too unhinged, we also have a tamer alternative from Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist using the KDesign AG label on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the next step above the Fiat 500X as far as Italian compact SUVs are concerned. And, of course, the unofficial, upcoming CUV is not at all original but rather thoroughly based on the Jeep Avenger EV sprinkled with styling DNA taken from the current 500X and latest 500e!
Alternatively, at the opposite side of the fence – aka the area where bonkers parallel universes reside – we can easily find Al Yasid, the renowned artist who loves to interpret just about everything according to his vision. And one of his latest dreams is certainly something to behold, considering the ‘Lamborghini 575KR Maranello’ moniker. By the way, all three projects discussed here can be admired in the gallery above, and yes, of course, the ‘KR’ stands for an oblique Knight Rider reference!
Interestingly, the virus also spread to some of the more traditional members of the digital guild. Such was recently the case with Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, also known as andras.s.veres on social media, who decided to ‘steal’ a CGI mashup idea from a fellow pixel master. Of course, he did give proper credit to flybyartist for enticing him to some “amazing Bugatti muscle car concepts,” and this was the main reason Veres also came out with the ‘Dodge x Bugatti SRT Chiron Hellcat’ that virtually challenged our understanding of proper V8 muscle.
Now, as it turns out, the Dodge Challenger rubbed on him more than we could have imagined, and the CGI expert continued along the mashup lines to propose the situation of a love child made by a surprising Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Dodge Challenger couple. The result is a bit like a kid wearing both glasses and braces, at least from the front. Jokes aside, the changes are not that big – just the headlights, the radiator grille, the R/T or SRT badges (depending on the POV), and the single or dual nostrils riding on the hood seem to come from the Dodge side of the CGI mashup equation.
By the way, if this feels too unhinged, we also have a tamer alternative from Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist using the KDesign AG label on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the next step above the Fiat 500X as far as Italian compact SUVs are concerned. And, of course, the unofficial, upcoming CUV is not at all original but rather thoroughly based on the Jeep Avenger EV sprinkled with styling DNA taken from the current 500X and latest 500e!
Alternatively, at the opposite side of the fence – aka the area where bonkers parallel universes reside – we can easily find Al Yasid, the renowned artist who loves to interpret just about everything according to his vision. And one of his latest dreams is certainly something to behold, considering the ‘Lamborghini 575KR Maranello’ moniker. By the way, all three projects discussed here can be admired in the gallery above, and yes, of course, the ‘KR’ stands for an oblique Knight Rider reference!