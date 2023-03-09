Edgy Toyota Celica Revival Concept Feels Like GR Took a Virtual Cybertruck Pill

Just like franchises and superhero movies are the bread and butter of Hollywood blockbusters, so are revivals and reinventions for the automotive industry.
While creatives say these continued follow-ups severely dilute the imagination juices, everyone does them. In the OEM world, there are countless examples, from the sixth-generation Ford Bronco SUV to the modern Lambo Countach LPI 800-4. And even the dreamy realm of digital car content creators is not shy of using long-gone popular nameplates to have their CGI way around the parallel universes of the automotive lifestyle.
As always, there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper example to showcase, courtesy of Sander Sonts. The graphic designer of automotive ideas tucked behind the disander_concepts moniker on social media is touting a brisk Toyota Celica reinvention that would not look out of place if Tesla built it alongside their edgy Cybertruck. Still, we can find a bit of current Toyota DNA in there, even if the boxy styling is more representative of the world of Minecraft than the potential revival under the Gazoo Racing division.
As a quick reminder, the Japanese automaker built the popular Celica between 1970 and 2006, even coining a new term – liftback – in 1973, to showcase the Celica fastback hatchback, which was then marketed as the Liftback GT for the North American market. Initially, the concept behind the apparition of the Celica – just like with the iconic Ford Mustang – was to use a mundane volume sedan (Toyota Carina) and morph it into a proper sports car via a coupe lifestyle.
Alas, the Celica quickly grew across seven generations to include other body styles – convertible, liftback, and notchback – alongside the traditional coupe ethos. And it also quickly became a motorsports legend thanks to the nameplate’s involvement with the World Rally Championship, going head-to-head with rivals in the infamous Group B, among many other glorious feats.
Today, though, it does not make too much sense in reviving the Celica because Toyota already has a good GR roster consisting of the GR Yaris and GR Corolla hot hatches plus the GR86 and GR Supra sports cars. That certainly did not stop this pixel master – like many others – from attempting to revive the nameplate for the 21st century. And we certainly appreciate the abundance of POVs along with the purple or crimson color options.
But we would have also loved to hear from the artist regarding the potential powertrain that could underpin this modern reinvention. Judging by the Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ inspiration for the headlights, could we dare and dream of a 2.0-liter PHEV assembly with at least 220 ponies on tap, at the very least?
