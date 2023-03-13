autoevolution

Harley-Davidson Black Joli Has More Crosses Than a Church, Comes With a Misspelled Message

Given how almost always a custom motorcycle is a figment of its owner’s imagination, put into practice by more or less talented shops, it’s natural for them to be as diverse, weird, and personal as possible. We very rarely though get to see a motorcycle wearing religious markings and elements on it.
You can file the Harley-Davidson Black Joli as the first bike in the shrine-like category of custom builds. Black Joli is the ride’s post-conversion name, slapped onto it by the people responsible for its birth, the Japanese from Bad Land.

It’s not by any means a new motorcycle, first being shown sometime around 2015, as far as we can tell. We don’t know where it spins its wheels at the moment (or how much money went into making it), but wherever that is, we’re pretty confident this thing doesn’t go unnoticed when it moves down the road.

And that’s not necessarily on account of the many custom elements on it. Sure, the custom wheels, sourced from Rick’s Motorcycles, are a sight to behold. At 21 inches on the front and 17 inches (and 330 mm wide) on the rear, they’d normally be the highlight of any build. But not here.

Both wheels sit under custom, one-off fenders like we usually see on custom Harleys, with an SJP fork supporting the one at the front and a unique, drag-style swingarm backing the rear one. But these elements are not the highlight of the build either.

The motorcycle’s stock engine draws fuel from a Parker-sourced fuel tank, and breaths out through a custom exhaust system. They are impressive and well suited for the Black Joli, but even they are not the most in-your-face elements. And not even the aggressive headlight, unique handlebar, or Rizoma mirrors.

Harley\-Davidson Black Joli
Photo: Bad Land
The things that stand out the most on this thing are crosses. That’s right, chrome crosses, and many of them, in different shapes and sizes, slapped all over the most obvious parts of the ride. The biggest, and most visible crosses are the ones on the fuel tank and two fenders, but they can be seen, in smaller iterations, on other elements of the two-wheeler as well (but mostly on the heavily decorated seat).

And there’s another strange thing about this bike. The custom exhaust system has something written on it, and at first glance, it seems to read “Don’t you want more cool?” whatever that’s supposed to mean in relation to all those crosses. But a closer inspection reveals the white letters actually spell out “Don’t nou mant more cool?” for some reason.

All in all, although a decent build by all accounts, the Harley-Davidson Black Joli is one of the most personal customs we’ve ever seen. And that means that if it ever comes out on the open market, it’ll have to find just the right owner capable of appreciating it as it is.
