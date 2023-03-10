Feast Your Eyes on These CGI to Reality Projects, Don’t Risk Saying They’re Uncool

What do a 1967 Chevy Chevelle, a 427ci 1969 Camaro, and a couple of Impalas from ’68 and 1970 have in common? Virtually everything, including the late 1960s atmosphere, the upcoming restomod build project ethos, as well as the fact they are going from rendering to reality.
In the wonderfully masterful imaginative realm of digital car content creators, there are both dreamers and realists. The former only have eyes for the abstract dealings of projects that never were and never will be, while the latter are more down to earth (although not totally) and combine the pleasure of CGI art with the potency of something that needs to be kept in check to become real one day.
However, some dabble somewhere in between, sometimes a little closer to dreamers (like the famous Chris Labrooy and his artistic expressions of Porsches) and other times in the vicinity of realists. We could easily count on Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who again takes us on a few novel journeys of rendering-to-reality discovery, to be part of the latter category.
As such, in between personal projects that are a fantastic way to attract attention toward what can be done in terms of pre-build visualization, he always has time to bring out ideas that will, sooner or later, become as real as you and me and the car in the garage or on the driveway. Anyway, it has been a while since we last had time to check out one of his CGI-to-reality offerings on the altar of virtual automotive design, so the works have kind of piled up.
Most recently, a 1970 Chevrolet Impala was prepared in gold and silver, plus gray on the American Racing wheels and on the Wilwood Engineering disc brakes to make sure there’s enough modern stopping force to oppose the epic project’s beast that will soon be lurking under the hood. Just in case you like your fourth-generation full-size popular flagship car with darker manners and a little swagger, then the second Chevy Impala, a 1968 model year ‘Vert, will certainly do the trick. With swanky black Forgiato wheels, more Wilwood brakes, and a crimson interior to go along nicely yet contrastingly with the convertible’s black top.
Moving slightly down the dimensional ladder we can find the ultra-successful mid-size Chevelle dwelling around in rendering-to-reality restomod form in gray and chrome. The first-generation ’67 will ride lowered on dark grey with an additional bronze finish Forgeline wheels and Wilwood brakes plus Toyo’s tires will make sure it rides and stops like a modern charm. Plus, there is something about these Chevys and crimson interiors, right? Oh, well, that is just one way to make sure the exterior is only hinting that this Chevelle SS ride will stand out in any crowd and then the interior easily sparks an outrageous discussion…
Last, but not least, there is also a pony car on the CGI roster, of course. Feel free to help the proud owner choose a cool shade for his “insane” 1969 Chevy Camaro Convertible while we flip a coin to let chance select our vote for either the black with a blue stripe or the silver with a black stripe version. And, in the meantime, do also notice that this is potentially the biggest CGI-to-reality monster of them all if the 427ci V8 hint present on the front fender is anything to go by!
