Facelifted Audi A3 Goes Commando in the Snow, Looks the Same but Different

The 2024 Audi A3 Sportback was caught enduring the cold during the testing and fine-tuning phase, and this time, it was an uncamouflaged prototype that became the focus of the camera lens.
A mid-cycle refresh of the fourth generation that will turn three years old in a couple of months, the upcoming Audi A3 looks rather restraint. In fact, anyone who is not very familiar with the Ingolstadt company’s modern-day vehicle lineup will probably not be able to spot the changes. But there are quite a few of them, so let’s kick it off with the front end.
Here, the marque’s challenger to the likes of the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class has new headlamps with revised graphics that protrude more into the new bumper. This piece has new side vents, taller but narrower central air intake, and a slightly smaller grille, and this is the most visible novelty. The corporate logo was moved further up, and this tester also had a front camera. The hood and fenders carry over, albeit with a few adjustments to fit the ‘redesign.’
When it comes to the rear end of the premium subcompact hatchback, the updates are even more discreet. The pictured prototype reveals that it has new graphics for the taillights that appear to be about the same size and shape as before, and a fresh bumper with a new diffuser-like piece attached to it. Soldiering on, for the time being anyway, is the rear spoiler, which does not seem to have been refreshed. New wheels and perhaps more colors added to the palette should round off the makeover on the outside.
We have yet to catch a glimpse of the interior. But we wouldn’t hold our breath for any significant updates. It is likely that the dual screens, namely the infotainment system and digital cluster, will be retained, though new software is not out of the question. Overall, the design of the dashboard will be the same, and that’s good news, because the current A3 kind of sends Lamborghini vibes from certain angles. Revised switchgear, new steering wheel, and perhaps extra upholstery and trim options might be where they will draw the line.
Possible tweaks made to certain powertrains are mere rumors at this point. If we were to take a guess, we’d say that nothing of weighty importance will be done to the engines. Thus, look for the same lumps that will eventually be topped by the S3 and RS 3 models. It’ll be business as usual for the two body styles, as the Audi A3 Sedan, next to the S3 and RS 3, will launch stateside. The A3 Sportback, aka the hatchback, will be kept on the other side of the pond.
