2023 Audi A3 Allstreet Spotted Testing on the Nürburgring Getting Ready for Its Reveal

Audi is working on a new version of the A3, which has crossover-inspired styling. The changes include a set of front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and a bit of cladding on the wheel arches. The ride height might also be changed slightly, but that is a different issue.
The model in question could have been called A3 Allroad, as all the modifications described fit the bill for Audi's Allroad treatment. Instead, sources claim that the resulting production car from the prototype that you can see in the photo gallery is going to be called A3 Allstreet.
If the rumors are true, Audi has managed to come up with another name for its city-oriented crossovers, and it sounds a bit more interesting than Citycarver. Previously, the A3 Citycarver name was believed to have been the one for this version of the A3, while some claimed it would be called Cityhopper.
With the vehicle's name behind us, let us take a look at the prototype as it went through tests on the Nürburgring. As you can observe, both driver and passenger are wearing helmets, and we can even spot a flameproof balaclava on the passenger's face. We can only presume that the driver is wearing comparable equipment, but we cannot see through their full-face helmet.
At this point, we should point out that wearing flameproof equipment does make sense when you are driving on a racetrack, but if you are at it, it would be wise to have your hands covered as well, not just your face, but we digress, again.
The A3 Allstreet, as we are going to call it, is probably being tested on the world's most demanding racetrack to ensure that it rides and drives per customer expectations despite increasing its ride height. Do not expect excellent off-roading abilities, though.
It cannot be clear how much the car has been raised from the level of a stock A3, but even a couple of millimeters might change things significantly from a suspension geometry perspective, so it does make sense to test it out on the track to see how it behaves.
Moreover, since this is a crossover-styled hatchback, it might come with different springs, shock absorbers, and anti-roll bars, just to name a few components, which all have a massive influence on the ride and handling.
Earlier prototypes had plug-in hybrid variants, but this one is not one of them, so we expect the vehicle to come with multiple choices from the powertrain perspective. We expect to see it revealed next year.
