2024 Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Spied for the First Time, Will Get a Slight Makeover

More on this:

1 2024 Audi A4 Avant B10 Gearing Up to Become a Low-Riding Alternative to Crossovers

2 2023 Audi RS5 Sportback in Competition Trim Is Pure Joy, Comes With a Harsh Price

3 Is This the Facelifted 2024 RS 3 Sedan, Or Is Audi Working on Something Else?

4 2024 Cupra Terramar Disguises Itself as an Audi Q3, Heads to the Alps for Testing

5 Audi to Sound the Death Knell for the A1, Q2, the A3 Will Live On for a New Generation