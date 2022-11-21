2024 Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Spied for the First Time, Will Get a Slight Makeover

Audi is set to refresh its A3 Sedan next year, and we have the first set of photographs of its prototype. The refresh in question is just the usual mid-cycle facelift, so you should not expect anything too dramatic. Other changes might take place before it reaches production, but until that happens, these are the first spy shots of the 2024 Audi A3 Sedan.
At this point, you are probably wondering what Audi is going to change on the A3 Sedan for its 2024 facelift. Well, thanks to these images, we have a good idea of what is set to happen. As a general rule, everything that is covered with camouflage is set to either change, or be linked to a component that has changed in one way or another.
The facelift of the Audi A3 Sedan will bring a different front bumper, along with a set of restyled headlight. The front fenders are also modified to fit the new bumper from a design perspective, while the side skirts are also modified, along with the profile line on the doors, which goes from the front to the rear fenders.
The rear fenders look a bit more muscular than on the current model, but this may just be a matter of perspective, so do not expect a factory fitted widebody on the smallest Audi sedan.
Moving on to the rear bumper, a mild change is also visible there, and the same can be said about the taillights, which are getting a different interior graphic. The exhaust tips are not visible on the rear of the vehicle, but there appears to be a cutout on the left side of the bumper.
Even without visible exhaust tips, this prototype is not an EV, but an ICE vehicle with an exhaust concealed under the trunk. The front seats appear to have been changed to a set that includes the headrests as an integral part of the backrest, but the range might come with different seats depending on optional equipment, so it is not clear now if those seats are set to be standard equipment.
